Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Google sets up new gaming studio in Montreal for Stadia exclusive games

The company is planning to build multiple first-party studios to develop exclusive games for Stadia.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 13:27:05 IST

It seems like Google is taking things seriously with Stadia and it has announced a new game studio in Montreal. They are calling it Stadia Games and Entertainment and the studio chief Jade Raymond, who has earlier worked with EA and Ubisoft, says that there will be multiple studios in the future.

Google sets up new gaming studio in Montreal for Stadia exclusive games

Spectators look on during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia that attempts to capitalize on the company's cloud technology and a global network of data centers, at the Gaming Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., March 19, 2019. Image: Reuters

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Raymond opened up about the studio’s plans with Stadia. She said that multiple first-party studios will be established along with a publishing studio that will ship the exclusive content. While third-party publishers will still be releasing games on the platform, Raymond wants to take advantage of the uniqueness of Stadia to develop exclusive experiences.

Raymond added that being a native cloud-based game, it would be possible to build detailed simulations, advanced AI behaviours, and enhanced MMO experiences. In this case, the developers won't be limited by the user’s hardware, so the possibilities are endless.

Google has been innovating in AI technology and incorporating the same capabilities to game NPCs in RPG-style games could bring in a drastic improvement in realism. Games will feel more natural and close to playing against real human players. This will also improve immersion and feel like you're actually having a conversation with the NPCs. Raymond was quick to point to the technological prowess of Google Duplex and its natural-sound conversation could make its way to such exclusive games.

Google Stadia releases on 19 November starting with 14 regions with the Pro subscription pack. The base package will be free and it launches in 2020.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Google

Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices

Oct 11, 2019
Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices
How to search for text in your images on Google Photos

Google photos

How to search for text in your images on Google Photos

Oct 17, 2019
Google takes steps to give more protection to user privacy, but is that enough?

Google

Google takes steps to give more protection to user privacy, but is that enough?

Oct 16, 2019
Google Go's Incognito new mode will now keep your search experience private

Google Go

Google Go's Incognito new mode will now keep your search experience private

Oct 24, 2019
Huawei says it has sold 200 million devices in 2019, took 64 more days to touch this target in 2018

Huawei

Huawei says it has sold 200 million devices in 2019, took 64 more days to touch this target in 2018

Oct 25, 2019
Cameos on Google arrives on Android devices after its initial launch on iOS

Cameos for Google

Cameos on Google arrives on Android devices after its initial launch on iOS

Oct 22, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019