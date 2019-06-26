Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
GOG’s Galaxy 2.0 has now entered closed beta combining your game libraries

Users will be able to chat with their friends across multiple platforms from a single client

tech2 News StaffJun 26, 2019 13:00:23 IST

CD Projekt’s ambitious dream of bringing all your games from different platforms and libraries into a single unified client, GOG Galaxy 2.0, is now in closed beta. Announced last month, the platform aims to support cross-platform communication, even from console. Gamers who wish to test it out can head over to the GOG website and sign up for the closed beta.

GOG Galaxy 2.0.

The most important feature is connecting multiple platforms within the same client, downloading and installing the games. It essentially means that gamers can connect their accounts from Battle.net, Epic Games, Steam and more, and browse their entire library from the same client. It will make it easier to see what games your friends are playing across different platforms. Console integration will also be present so that you can view your console libraries.

Another useful feature is chat support across all these platforms. So, whether your friend is signed into their Steam account or PlayStation Network account, if they’re in your friends list on the corresponding platform, you will be able to chat with them using GOG Galaxy 2.0. However, it isn’t clear how exactly this is going to work out, but the goal sounds amazing.

There’s no final date for its full public release or whether there’s going to be an open beta soon. Currently, interested users can sign up for the closed beta of Galaxy 2.0 and hope to receive an invite since it’s being rolled out in a first come first serve manner.

