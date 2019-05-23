tech2 News Staff

GOG has announced a revamped version of its desktop client and it’s called GOG Galaxy 2.0. The idea looks ambitious as it tries to combine games from different clients and launchers in one single place. Not only games, but it also unites all your friends from those clients.

Life was easy when there was just a couple of clients or launchers to run video games a few years ago. However, every gaming studio now has its own client and in order to run its games, players have to download and install an additional client. An avid gamer will have more than five gaming clients installed on their PC at a time. GOG Galaxy 2.0 wants to make it easier for players by allowing them to include games from different clients in a single launcher.

GOG hasn’t specified all the supported clients yet. However, we are hoping it will cover all the major gaming clients such as Steam, Origin, Uplay, Battle.NET, etc. The new client will also combine friend lists from those clients in a unified menu so that players can chat with their friends and directly launch the game. This feature will be extremely beneficial to gamers who play across different game clients. Gamers can also connect their console platforms to the service to chat with their console buddies. Additionally, GOG Galaxy 2.0 will track achievements, leaderboards, and stats.

No date has been mentioned to when GOG Galaxy 2.0 will be rolled out. The closed beta will be running soon and interested gamers can register themselves from the official website.

