Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Gamescom: German army is looking to recruit potential computer-savvy soldiers

Army communication officer, Nils Feldhoff, said that it is strictly an educational mission.


Agence France-PresseAug 26, 2019 16:52:40 IST

Among countless stands of car manufacturers, software developers and engineering universities at Cologne's video games convention, the sight of fatigue-clad soldiers manning the German military's brightly-lit stall draws in the curious.

With a stand boasting a helicopter simulator and ultra-fast games, the Bundeswehr, Germany's army, has turned to the Gamescom fair in its bid to recruit computer-savvy potential soldiers.

The call to arms is clear under a "Centre of Cyber Operations" sign with a keyboard-inspired logo in the colours of the German flag —"the Cyber-force of the Bundeswehr".

"We are looking for people who specialise in information technology — those with a taste for computers are knocking at the right door," Nils Feldhoff, an army communications officer, told AFP.

Gamescom: German army is looking to recruit potential computer-savvy soldiers

Germany's army, has turned to the Gamescom fair in its bid to recruit computer-savvy potential soldiers. Representational image.

 Dozens of young gamers, visiting the stand at the Gamescom convention, flocked to try their hand at the army's flight simulator or test their reactions on a two-player game.

However, the military personnel was careful to spell out the difference between the reality of life in the ranks and violent military-based video games.

"We have a clear educational mission: we strictly try to separate virtual games from reality by explaining to any interested young people that this is not a video game," Feldhoff said.

If a gamer "wants to become a soldier because he is interested in weapons, that's not a good argument," he added.

Online battles

Drawn by the unusual stand, 19-year-old computer enthusiast Lucas Heilmann said he "answered a few questions about different programming languages, networks and databases".

The army's broad campaign to enlist computer-savvy youngsters includes a series of computer-themed posters, one featuring a blond female recruit in fatigues working on a robot.

It is part of an initiative to change the public image of obsolete equipment and under-investment that has plagued the Bundeswehr, made worse by recent scandals over the presence of far-right soldiers in the ranks.

Since Germany ended conscription in 2011, the military must now recruit pro-actively. But it has struggled to find talent in the information technology field, badly needed in a possible cyber warfare.

While the army's stand was buzzing with visitors, other Gamescom visitors chose to stay away as they voiced scepticism over the recruitment campaign.

"Frankly, the competent hackers here are not stupid enough to sit down with the military to show off their skills right next to... the intelligence services," said 20-year-old Gamescom visitor Linus Niebuhr.

His gaze lands on a nearby stand from Germany's intelligence service, which is also seeking to attract information technology fans and, according to a spokeswoman, also potential "employees to deal with and observe right-wing extremists".

"We attach great importance to reliability, willingness to take responsibility and the ability to work as a team," she said.

But others were not convinced.

"My generation of players defend a free internet and when you see the intelligence services, you think you will be controlled," said 34-year-old lawyer and occasional gamer Tim Henrik Walter.

"It's better to stay away."

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google Stadia

Gamescom 2019: All the new games announced at Google Stadia Connect

Aug 20, 2019
Gamescom 2019: All the new games announced at Google Stadia Connect
'Cloud gaming is a very important trend' says Gamescom's Felix Falk

Gamescom 2019

'Cloud gaming is a very important trend' says Gamescom's Felix Falk

Aug 21, 2019
Retrogaming is one of the big trends being observed at Gamescom this year

Gamescom 2019

Retrogaming is one of the big trends being observed at Gamescom this year

Aug 24, 2019
Minecraft receives official support for Nvidia's real-time ray tracing technology

Minecraft

Minecraft receives official support for Nvidia's real-time ray tracing technology

Aug 20, 2019
Subscriptions for the Apple Arcade video game subscription service will start at $5 per month: Report

Apple Arcade

Subscriptions for the Apple Arcade video game subscription service will start at $5 per month: Report

Aug 20, 2019
PUBG will receive cross-play support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October

PUBG

PUBG will receive cross-play support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October

Aug 20, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019