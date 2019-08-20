tech2 News Staff

Google Stadia is preparing to launch in November and it has been unveiling the games coming to the platform since its first official announcement. While during E3 2019, we got to know more about the monthly plan and details about Google’s game streaming service, the Gamescom 2019 presentation was all about the unannounced games that are making its way to Stadia.

Google Stadia is a game streaming service that will take care of all the processing and rendering of graphics on its end while streaming all the gameplay to users on any supported device. Essentially, users won’t require powerful gaming PCs or consoles to play their favourite games.

Subscribers will be able to stream games at 4K resolution with HDR quality at a frame rate of 60 fps and 5.1 surround sound at a monthly fee of $10 for the Stadia Pro subscription. They’ll need a minimum internet bandwidth of 35 Mbps while Google recommends a minimum of 10 Mbps to stream at 720p resolution at a frame rate of 60 fps and stereo sound. A base version will be launched next year that will allow users to stream and play games at 1080p and 60 fps.

At its Gamescom 2019 presentation, Google announced many titles from several big publishers including exclusives. The following games were announced.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Cyberpunk 2077

Destroy All Humans

Gods and Monsters

Kine

Orcs Must Die 3 (Exclusive)

Superhot

Watch Dogs: Legion

Windjammers 2

