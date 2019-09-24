tech2 News Staff

In the highly competitive environment of Fortnite, new gamers are always finding it hard to play for longer durations mostly because of the fact that they get shot down easily by more professional players. Many players must have quit playing Fortnite for this very reason as it becomes highly frustrating after a point to wait in a matchmaking queue, drop down onto an island and then get shot down within minutes. Now Fortnite developer Epic Games is planning to do something about it.

Fortnite will now add bots to your games, similar to PUBG Mobile so that new players are not eliminated instantly. More importantly, the game will also now revamp your matchmaking process so that only players matching your skill-level are matched to you. “Since battle royale launched, the matchmaking strategy for our core modes has remained mostly unchanged. Over the past two years, however, the range of player skill has grown considerably,” said Epic in its blog post.

While it is not clear how this new matchmaking is going to work, Epic has said that “you will be more likely to match with players of similar skill, and as you get better, so should your opponents.” This new matchmaking process will be included in the v10.40 update that will roll-out globally.

The bots being added to your game will also work in conjunction with this new matchmaking process which means that as your skill level increases you will face fewer bots.