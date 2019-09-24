Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Fortnite to update its matchmaking algorithm and add bots in v10.40 update

Fortnite will now be adding bots to your games so that new players are not shot down instantly.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 13:28:45 IST

In the highly competitive environment of  Fortnite, new gamers are always finding it hard to play for longer durations mostly because of the fact that they get shot down easily by more professional players. Many players must have quit playing Fortnite for this very reason as it becomes highly frustrating after a point to wait in a matchmaking queue, drop down onto an island and then get shot down within minutes. Now Fortnite developer Epic Games is planning to do something about it.

Fortnite to update its matchmaking algorithm and add bots in v10.40 update

Fortnite poster. Image: YouTube/ Epic Games

Fortnite will now add bots to your games, similar to PUBG Mobile so that new players are not eliminated instantly. More importantly, the game will also now revamp your matchmaking process so that only players matching your skill-level are matched to you. “Since battle royale launched, the matchmaking strategy for our core modes has remained mostly unchanged. Over the past two years, however, the range of player skill has grown considerably,” said Epic in its blog post.

While it is not clear how this new matchmaking is going to work, Epic has said that “you will be more likely to match with players of similar skill, and as you get better, so should your opponents.” This new matchmaking process will be included in the v10.40 update that will roll-out globally.

The bots being added to your game will also work in conjunction with this new matchmaking process which means that as your skill level increases you will face fewer bots.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally coming to Android and iOS on 1 October

Sep 20, 2019
Call of Duty: Mobile is finally coming to Android and iOS on 1 October
iOS 13 bug disrupts PUBG Mobile, Fortnite experience for users playing with three or more fingers

PUBG Mobile

iOS 13 bug disrupts PUBG Mobile, Fortnite experience for users playing with three or more fingers

Sep 22, 2019
Fortnite now supports cross-platform voice chat in Party Hub on mobile devices

Fortnite

Fortnite now supports cross-platform voice chat in Party Hub on mobile devices

Sep 18, 2019
Epic Games has disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs from all Fortnite playlists

Fortnite

Epic Games has disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs from all Fortnite playlists

Sep 11, 2019
Batman has arrived in Fortnite bringing along landmarks from Gotham City

Fortnite

Batman has arrived in Fortnite bringing along landmarks from Gotham City

Sep 21, 2019
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Four more teams qualify from the Pune finals

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Four more teams qualify from the Pune finals

Sep 23, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019