tech2 News Staff

If you are an ardent fan of PUBG Mobile and also an iPhone user, you should not update to iOS 13, which has been officially rolled out to iOS devices globally just a few days back. The problem lies with a new feature regarding multiple touch inputs (three fingers or more) on iOS 13 which results in opening a search bar and disrupting the game.

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite rely on multiple touch screen controls to play the game. While many users just use two fingers to play, many professional players use a technique called Claw which makes use of three or more fingers to play.

In the case of PUBG Mobile, iOS users have been posting screenshots on Twitter showing how the game is being interrupted after updating to iOS 13. As per a report by The Verge the new three-finger gesture to bring up the enhanced text editing tool should only be triggered when a user taps into a text box. Since it is being triggered while users are playing the game, it is quite possibly a bug.

@Apple @AppleSupport how to disable 3 finger formatting bar ? Its very annoying when i play pubg mobile game. Always appear when i walk,shoot and scope in wilful.

So guide me how to disable or remove that annoying feature in ios 13. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/XqYR9oDxyZ — Aldio Putra (@aldiohp) September 20, 2019

Fortnite creator Epic Games also commented on the matter on Reddit, with a community coordinator telling players, “We’ve heard this should be fixed with the release of iOS 13.1.”

It is recommended that PUBG Mobile fans do not update to iOS 13 but if you have already there is no need to worry as Apple has said that it will be bringing a fix for this problem with iOS 13.1. As a matter of fact, iOS 13.1 is most likely due to release by this month end itself.