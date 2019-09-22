Sunday, September 22, 2019Back to
iOS 13 bug disrupts PUBG Mobile, Fortnite experience for users playing with three or more fingers

Apple has said that it will be bringing a fix for this PUBG Mobile problem with iOS 13.1


tech2 News StaffSep 22, 2019 11:35:03 IST

If you are an ardent fan of PUBG Mobile and also an iPhone user, you should not update to iOS 13, which has been officially rolled out to iOS devices globally just a few days back. The problem lies with a new feature regarding multiple touch inputs (three fingers or more) on iOS 13 which results in opening a search bar and disrupting the game.

iOS 13 bug disrupts PUBG Mobile, Fortnite experience for users playing with three or more fingers

PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite rely on multiple touch screen controls to play the game. While many users just use two fingers to play, many professional players use a technique called Claw which makes use of three or more fingers to play.

In the case of PUBG Mobile, iOS users have been posting screenshots on Twitter showing how the game is being interrupted after updating to iOS 13. As per a report by The Verge the new three-finger gesture to bring up the enhanced text editing tool should only be triggered when a user taps into a text box. Since it is being triggered while users are playing the game, it is quite possibly a bug.

Fortnite creator Epic Games also commented on the matter on Reddit, with a community coordinator telling players, “We’ve heard this should be fixed with the release of iOS 13.1.”

It is recommended that PUBG Mobile fans do not update to iOS 13 but if you have already there is no need to worry as Apple has said that it will be bringing a fix for this problem with iOS 13.1. As a matter of fact, iOS 13.1 is most likely due to release by this month end itself.

