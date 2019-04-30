tech2 News Staff

While Fortnite players are currently enjoying the Avengers: Endgame crossover event, developer Epic Games is already working on new updates. A new ‘Shadow Bomb’ item has appeared in the in-game News feed, tagged ‘Coming soon’.

As reported by GameSpot, the news box item displays an image of a grenade titled ‘Into the Shadows’ with a description stating, "Stealth and utility make for a surprise." Nothing else is known about the grenade or what it actually does. We believe it could help you sneak out of heavy encounters or maybe attack enemy players stealthily. The launch dates aren’t known and since Season 8 is coming to an end, the grenade could be making its way in Season 9.

Meanwhile, Fortnite players are busy searching for or defending the six Infinity Stones on the island in the ‘Endgame Limited Time Mode’ that went live with the v8.5 patch. Players will be either picking team Thanos or the Hero team. Thanos’ team consists of members of the Chitauri tribe and Thanos himself. They will begin their journey as Chitauri invaders initially. As a Chitauri invader, their objective is to search for all the Infinity Stones on the island. The first invader to find a stone will transform into Thanos. His abilities include a powerful punch, a destructive laser or beam attack, and a high jump and smash attack on landing.

On the Hero team, players will drop on the island with a treasure map depicting the locations of the ‘Mythic Avengers items’. These include Captain America’s iconic shield, Thor’s hammer Stormbreaker, Iron Man’s repulsors and Hawkeye’s bow, as shown in the reveal trailer. Both the teams will be battling it out against each other to win the match. For team Thanos to win, they need to collect all the six Infinity Stones on the island and eliminate the Hero team. The Hero team has to prevent them from collecting all the stones while eliminating the Chitauri invaders and Thanos.

Download or update Fortnite now to enjoy the Endgame Limited Time Mode.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.