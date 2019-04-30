Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Fortnite: New Shadow Bomb item teased as ‘Coming soon’ probably for Season 9

The description inside the in-game News feed box reads, "Stealth and utility make for a surprise."

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 13:15:49 IST

While Fortnite players are currently enjoying the Avengers: Endgame crossover event, developer Epic Games is already working on new updates. A new ‘Shadow Bomb’ item has appeared in the in-game News feed, tagged ‘Coming soon’.

Fortnite: New Shadow Bomb item teased as ‘Coming soon’ probably for Season 9

Image: Fortnite.

As reported by GameSpot, the news box item displays an image of a grenade titled ‘Into the Shadows’ with a description stating, "Stealth and utility make for a surprise." Nothing else is known about the grenade or what it actually does. We believe it could help you sneak out of heavy encounters or maybe attack enemy players stealthily. The launch dates aren’t known and since Season 8 is coming to an end, the grenade could be making its way in Season 9.

Fortnite 'Into the Shadows' stealth grenade.

Fortnite 'Into the Shadows' stealth grenade.

Meanwhile, Fortnite players are busy searching for or defending the six Infinity Stones on the island in the ‘Endgame Limited Time Mode’ that went live with the v8.5 patch. Players will be either picking team Thanos or the Hero team. Thanos’ team consists of members of the Chitauri tribe and Thanos himself. They will begin their journey as Chitauri invaders initially. As a Chitauri invader, their objective is to search for all the Infinity Stones on the island. The first invader to find a stone will transform into Thanos. His abilities include a powerful punch, a destructive laser or beam attack, and a high jump and smash attack on landing.

On the Hero team, players will drop on the island with a treasure map depicting the locations of the ‘Mythic Avengers items’. These include Captain America’s iconic shield, Thor’s hammer Stormbreaker, Iron Man’s repulsors and Hawkeye’s bow, as shown in the reveal trailer. Both the teams will be battling it out against each other to win the match. For team Thanos to win, they need to collect all the six Infinity Stones on the island and eliminate the Hero team. The Hero team has to prevent them from collecting all the stones while eliminating the Chitauri invaders and Thanos.

Fortnite Avengers Endgame Limited Time Mode.

Fortnite Avengers Endgame Limited Time Mode.

Download or update Fortnite now to enjoy the Endgame Limited Time Mode.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Fortnite

Fortnite players are getting a new Avengers: Endgame crossover event on 25 April

Apr 23, 2019
Fortnite players are getting a new Avengers: Endgame crossover event on 25 April
Fortnite professional player competing in World Cup exposed by cheat maker

Fortnite

Fortnite professional player competing in World Cup exposed by cheat maker

Apr 17, 2019
Fortnite Avengers Endgame mode brings back Thanos looking for the Infinity Stones

Fortnite

Fortnite Avengers Endgame mode brings back Thanos looking for the Infinity Stones

Apr 25, 2019
Realme 3 Pro to come with super slo-mo video recording, speed shot features

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro to come with super slo-mo video recording, speed shot features

Apr 16, 2019
PUBG Ban: Iraq bans PUBG, Fortnite citing negative effect on children and youth

PUBG

PUBG Ban: Iraq bans PUBG, Fortnite citing negative effect on children and youth

Apr 19, 2019
Epic Games to introduce multi-factor authentication, email verification for Fortnite

Epic Games

Epic Games to introduce multi-factor authentication, email verification for Fortnite

Apr 19, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: What it takes to build a thriving space community

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: What it takes to build a thriving space community

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019