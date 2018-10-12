It would seem that after months of waiting, finally, most Android users can play Fortnite on their devices. The game was available earlier but only for selected Android devices starting with Note 9, and you had to get an invite to begin playing the game. Now, this invite system is gone and the game is available for everyone to play.

For people who wish to download the game on Android, here is the complete process.

It's public knowledge that Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite has decided not to use the Play Store for pushing this game to Android, and instead forces you to download the Beta for Android from its website. So only download the game from Epic Game's website and not from anywhere else as it may contain malware.

After that, you will see in the list of compatible devices. Here you may notice that some of the lower end devices may not be included. However, we have confirmed that the Nokia 7 Plus running the Snapdragon 660 chipset, which was not listed in the compatible devices section, does in fact run the game. It would seem that the list has not been updated properly.

Lower end processors such as the Snapdragon 425 or 430 or the Helio A22 will not be supporting the game. We tried the game on the Nokia 3.1 Plus which has the Helio A22 chipset and the game is not compatible.

Above the list of compatible devices you will see the option to download the Fortnite launcher. After this launcher is downloaded, open it and grant the necessary permissions required to install the game from a third-party source and voila! You are ready to play.

Android was the last major platform that Fortnite was not a part off and now it would seem that it has overcome that hurdle as aswell. The game is available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and macOS.