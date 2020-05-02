FP Trending

Microsoft has revealed that it will be showing off games from its next-generation console Xbox Series X on 7 May. This will be the first look at what sort of gameplay we can expect on the upcoming Xbox console.

Xbox, in a post on Twitter, shared the date of the premiere, writing, “You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.”

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

Josh Munsee, senior marketing manager at Xbox, said the gaming console is “bringing friends” to the next Xbox Series X showcase and promised that they have “lots of games!” on offer. One of the games that will definitely make it to the showing is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox,” Ubisoft tweeted.

We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox. Stay tuned! https://t.co/1KjtTI1FdF — Ubisoft Nordic (@ubisoftnordic) April 30, 2020

Aaron Greenberg, the GM of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, too wrote about next week’s gameplay showcase and said that the studio is hard at work on some big summer plans.

So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon! #GetHyped 🙌🏻🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 https://t.co/VXXsZnUYX5 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, following an extended teaser announcement, Ubisoft revealed the final details of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next entry in the long-running series. It has also divulged a release date window of the 2020 holiday season for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

