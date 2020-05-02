Saturday, May 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

First Xbox Series X gameplay to be shown off on 7 May, Assassin's Creed Valhalla demo expected

The Xbox Series X features a 12-core AMD CPU, 16 GB RAM, and 1 TB of SSD storage.


FP TrendingMay 02, 2020 02:14:35 IST

Microsoft has revealed that it will be showing off games from its next-generation console Xbox Series X on 7 May. This will be the first look at what sort of gameplay we can expect on the upcoming Xbox console.

First Xbox Series X gameplay to be shown off on 7 May, Assassins Creed Valhalla demo expected

Microsoft will show off the power of the Series X console on 7 May.

Xbox, in a post on Twitter, shared the date of the premiere, writing, “You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.”

 

Josh Munsee, senior marketing manager at Xbox, said the gaming console is “bringing friends” to the next Xbox Series X showcase and promised that they have “lots of games!” on offer. One of the games that will definitely make it to the showing is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox,” Ubisoft tweeted.  

Aaron Greenberg, the GM of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, too wrote about next week’s gameplay showcase and said that the studio is hard at work on some big summer plans.

 

Meanwhile, following an extended teaser announcement, Ubisoft revealed the final details of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next entry in the long-running series. It has also divulged a release date window of the 2020 holiday season for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft reveals teaser image for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, trailer to be released today at 8.30 pm IST

Apr 30, 2020
Ubisoft reveals teaser image for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, trailer to be released today at 8.30 pm IST
Microsoft 365 personal, family subscriptions now available in India, plans start at Rs 420

Microsoft

Microsoft 365 personal, family subscriptions now available in India, plans start at Rs 420

Apr 22, 2020
Microsoft Surface Go 2 to feature 10.5-inch display, thinner bezels: Report

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Microsoft Surface Go 2 to feature 10.5-inch display, thinner bezels: Report

Apr 21, 2020
Microsoft's largest annual developer goes virtual; Build 2020 registrations now open for all

Build 2020

Microsoft's largest annual developer goes virtual; Build 2020 registrations now open for all

May 02, 2020
Microsoft thinks a 'planetary computer' will help resolve our sustainability issues, and salvage our future

Planetary Computer

Microsoft thinks a 'planetary computer' will help resolve our sustainability issues, and salvage our future

Apr 17, 2020
Minecraft with Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta is now available, Here’s how to download

Minecraft

Minecraft with Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta is now available, Here’s how to download

Apr 17, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020