FP Trending

French video game developer and publisher Ubisoft has announced the next game in its long-running Assassin's Creed series. The new game has been named Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Ubisoft has released an initial teaser image that was created in a live stream by Artist Kode Abdo, who is popularly known as Bosslogic. The teaser unveiled the Norse-inspired setting for the upcoming game on 29 April.

The live-streaming ended with the announcement of the game’s official name. The trailer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on 30 April at 8.30 pm IST.

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

The teaser image showed two scenes— on one side you see (Norse?) ships battling through frigid waters, and on the other, a battlefield with axe-wielding warriors fighting under a fort. A bearded Viking warrior stands in between of the two terrains with an axe in hand, and is presumably the protagonist for the upcoming game. To be honest, he doesn’t look like much of a lithe, nimble assassin, but we don’t yet know who he is or what his role is in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes after 2018’s release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which saw Ubisoft introducing role-playing game (RPG) techniques for the first time, reported The Verge.

Ubisoft is yet to announce any release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Players can look forward to a final date to be revealed in the trailer.

Previously, it was leaked on social media that the upcoming game in Assassin’s Creed franchise would be called Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.