tech2 News Staff

Facebook had acquired VR-based company Oculus nearly five years back and has since been investing in it to make it the future of VR gaming. Now the company has taken further steps to attract a larger userbase towards it platform by acquiring exclusive VR games for Oculus headsets.

As per a report in The Information, Facebook has struck a deal to bring Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell to Oculus Quest and Rift S. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is personally overseeing the inclusion of new and exclusive titles for Oculus and the report states that a budget slightly less than $1 billion has been allocated.

With Facebook under a lot of scrutiny worldwide on how it treats user data, Oculus is one of Facebook's many ventures to expand beyond the realms of social media. While VR was not as popular five years ago as it is today, the platform is by no means mainstream. With titles such as Assassin's Creed becoming Oculus exclusive on VR, a significant boost might be given to the popularity of Oculus.

“The response to Oculus Quest and Rift S gaming has been incredible. We cannot comment on specific partnerships, but we will continue to focus on expanding our library and reaching broader gaming audiences for years to come,” an Oculus spokesperson said in an interview with The Information.

