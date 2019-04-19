tech2 News Staff

Cybercriminals and hackers are a constant problem that tech companies face. Fortnite maker Epic Games is also on the lookout and has employed measures to keep Fortnite, Epic Games Store, and Unreal Engine users safe.

Epic said in its blog post that it will soon be using a multi-factor authentication system which will work via SMS-based authentication. Apart from that, the company will also use detection techniques to see if you are using a compromised email address for logging into Epic Games.

For the time being, users can choose one of two options for multi-factor authentication which is using an authenticator app or getting an authenticating password on your registered email address. The SMS-based authentication feature will be enabled in the future. If you enable this multi-factor authentication system you will be getting free Boogie Down to emote in Fortnite.

Also if a registered email is found to be compromised Epic Games will lock the account and will ask users to reset their password. "Specific individual Epic accounts have been compromised by hackers using lists of email addresses and passwords leaked from other sites which have been compromised," Epic Games says.

In more Fortnite related news, Johnathan Kosmala aka 'JonnyK' from Team Kaliber in was dropped by the team after he was accused of cheating in the tournament. Usually, cheaters are identified at tournaments by the admin department of the organisers. However, in a surprising move, the cheater was exposed by the cheat maker himself. The creator, CBV, creates cheats for several other games and he was contacted by Johnathan looking for Fortnite hacks.

