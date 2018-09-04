Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 September, 2018 16:31 IST

Epic Games showcases new limited time 'Gateway' mode for Fortnite's High Stakes event

Emphasis on the word "limited" as this Fortnite mode will likely only be there for a couple of weeks.

It would seem that the world's biggest multiplayer game Fortnite is about to get a new mode that is sure to grab more eyeballs. Currently, Fortnite offers the insanely popular 100-player Battle Royale mode as well as a Save The World campaign, which has to be bought separately. Now a third 'limited time' mode called Gateway is also going to be introduced.

Emphasis on the word "limited" as this mode will most likely only be there for a couple of weeks at the best. As per Epic Games' livestream, this mode will involve a squad whose main objective will be to find safes in the map — these are scattered throughout the map, extract the valuable item inside (it's a jewelled llama, of course), and then get to the extraction zone without dying. Obviously, you will be doing this while fighting other squads.

More details about this new mode will be revealed by Epic Games on Twitch's PAX West stream. This is going to be part of Fortnite's new High Stakes event, which also includes a series of challenges to complete to get your hands on the new Wild Card skin. The theme of this new event seems to revolve around heists and also a little bit of gambling.

