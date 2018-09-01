Fortnite on PS4 will not get the cross-play support for other consoles, because PlayStation 4 provides the most superior experience, says Sony chief.

According to a report by The Independent, Sony chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida said at IFA 2018, that because the best experience is to play on PlayStation, so they will not allow Fortnite users on PS4 to play against their friends with other consoles.

"On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that's our belief," Yoshida said to the publication.

Though, Yoshida said, that they may allow people to take part in cross-platform play on other titles, however, he was firmly against it for Fortnite.

Earlier this year, Sony caused a huge controversy Fortnite was launched on the Nintendo Switch, but existing PlayStation players discovered they could not move change platforms on the same account - despite Xbox and PC players being able to do so.

Despite a lot of players coming forward against this decision, Sony is continuing the policy.