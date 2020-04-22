FP Trending

Fortnite is finally available on Google Play Store and users can download and play Epic Games’ battle royale hit now on their Android devices.

The game which was initially released on computers was made available on Android and iOS devices by 2018. Till now, Android users had to download Fortnite from the Epic Games website.

The game was not made available on the Play Store as Epic Games did not want Google to take 30 percent cut from Fortnite for all in-app purchases.

In a statement, Epic Games said that it has made Fortnite available on Play Store because Google puts third-party software at a disadvantage by warning users of potential security issues, The Verge reported.

“Google put software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings,” Epic Games said in a statement.

Google characterises any software as malware if it is not issued through Play Store, it added.

Earlier Fortnite had revealed they are gearing up for a virtual music festival with Travis Scott. As per Fortnite, the Grammy-nominated performer is going on a 'virtual tour' of Fortnite performances for gamers across the world. He will also be premiering his new track Astronomical during the tour.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.