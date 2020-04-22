FP Trending

Fortnite fans have reason to cheer as the popular game is kicking off a music festival featuring famed rapper and producer Travis Scott that is slated to commence later this week.

The Grammy-nominated performer will go on a virtual 'tour' of Fortnite performing five live shows for players around the world as well as premiering a new track called Astronomical.

As per the Epic Games website, “Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.”

Fortnite has set up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe.

The breakdown to the shows is as follows:

Friday, 24 April at 10 am (IST)

Saturday, 25 April at 1:00 am (IST)

Saturday, 25 April 2020 at 3:00 pm (IST)

Sunday, 26 April 2020 at 2:00 am (IST)

Sunday, 26 April 2020 at 9:00 am (IST)

Those who want to catch Scott's performance, need to get in the game at least 30 minutes prior to the start of each show.

Not only that the makers of the game have also announced that Travis Scott will become the newest addition to the Icon Series with his outfits and emotes becoming available for purchase in the game from 21 April.

Back in 2019, DJ Marshmello had made history by holding the first-ever live virtual concert inside of Fortnite game with millions of people in attendance.

