tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 21:28 IST

Epic Games announces an 8-week long Fortnite Skirmish series with a prize of $8 mn

As per the blog post by Fortnite, the tournament is set to start with a $250,000 'Duos' competition.

If you are a big fan of playing Fortnite, then here is a golden opportunity to win a lot of money. Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, has announced the 'Fortnite Skirmish Series', which will be an 8-week long competition with an $8 million reward.

Fortnite Season 5. Twitter

As per the blog post by Fortnite, the tournament is set to start with a $250,000 'Duos' competition in which “community creators and Fortnite players with competitive prowess" will participate. It was also written that the format or competitors may change from week to week, so it would be advisable to stay alert.

"In order to jumpstart the competition, invitations for the inaugural Summer Skirmish matches have already been sent. Stay tuned for more information on how you can qualify for an event.”, the blog post read. This is not the only upcoming competition on the world's most popular multiplayer video game. Epic Games had announced at E3 2018 of the arrival of Fortnite World Cup in 2019, with a prize pool of $100 million and that the qualifications will begin later in 2018.

In more recent news related to Fortnite, Chinese conglomerate Tencent has all but confirmed the release of Fortnite for Android in China on 24 July. The source of this new information was a tweet which read  "Fortnite, wow! It's coming." along with a picture of a calendar showing the date 24 July, which is presumably the date on which Fortnite will launch on Android.

Fortnite is an online-only multiplayer third-person shooter game with a very popular Battle Royale mode. In this mode, 100 players are dropped onto a map and your objective is to kill the remaining players to win the game. You can also form squads of up to four players each and win the game as a team.

