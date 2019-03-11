Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Emboldened by PUBG Mobile ban in Surat and Rajkot, other districts follow suit

The circular is said to highlight that games like PUBG "incite violent behaviour" amongst players, many of whom are school going kids.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 10:40:57 IST

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBG Mobile seems to be permanently in the sights of the government.

Following reports of the game being banned in Surat and Rajkot, now Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts are also said to have prohibited the game following notification from the Gujarat home ministry.

As per a report in Times Now, the district magistrates of Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts have issued circulars for the ban on the game.

Representational image. Credit: PUBG Mobile

Representational image. Credit: PUBG Mobile

The circular is said to highlight that games like PUBG "incite violent behaviour" amongst players, many of whom are school going kids. The game is also said to hinder the education process. The argument about violence is a bit far-fetched given that plenty of games that are far more violent than PUBG are freely available and accessible to all.

Also, the circular apparently states that the "behaviour of the player changes over a period of time."

According to various reports, the Rajkot Police have issued a notice stating that anyone can complain against anyone else found playing the game. Those found guilty can be prosecuted.

Jagruti Pandya, chairperson of the Gujarat child rights body had said that the ban was necessary as children were getting addicted to the game and it was “adversely affecting their studies”. Also, "the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game.”

With inputs from Press Trust of India.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile banned in Surat and Rajkot for having a 'negative impact on the mind'

Mar 08, 2019

PUBG

PUBG Mobile India Series finals to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March

Mar 07, 2019

PUBG

PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge now live: Here's all you need to know

Mar 02, 2019

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Series Grand Finals begin at 1 pm today: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 10, 2019

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: SOUL walk home winners while Gods Reign finish second

Mar 10, 2019

PUBG

PUBG PC gets update with new snow vehicles for the Vikendi Map, new flare guns

Feb 26, 2019

science

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019