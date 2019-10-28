Monday, October 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Electronic Arts could be hinting towards its return to the Steam store

EA could be making a comeback to Steam after eight years since the launch of Origin.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2019 16:27:32 IST

Electronic Arts (EA) has tweeted out a picture of a mug with steam coming out of it. This statement heavily hints at EA coming back to Steam after almost a decade. It had left Steam after it launched Origin and since then, all its first-party games were launched exclusively on the service.

Electronic Arts could be hinting towards its return to the Steam store

The Electronic Arts Inc., logo is displayed on a screen during a PlayStation 4 Pro launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016. Image: Reuters.

EA sent out a short video on Twitter of the cup without any captions or text. The studio is heading towards a huge announcement and it could be about Steam. Origin launched in 2011 and Crysis 2 was pulled from Steam. Battlefield 3 was the first game that was published on the service and since then all the first-party games from EA have been exclusive to Origin on PC.

To add to the speculation, a week ago, Twitter user @RobotBrush discovered a test application that would enable Origin games to run on Steam. It meant that Origin games could be run via Steam just like Ubisoft’s Uplay service. This will allow users to take advantage of Steam sales to buy games at a cheaper rate and then add them to their libraries to run on Origin.

We are still waiting for EA to make an official announcement. If confirmed, you will be able to buy EA games on Steam and run them via Origin. It will mean you could complete your collection of older EA franchises with games including Mass Effect 3, Dragon Age 2 and other newer titles that were launched on Origin. You will also be able to play Apex Legends with your Steam friends and rack up those Steam achievements.

There are reportedly three Steam sales on their way with the first Halloween sale starting tomorrow (29 October). However, it hasn't been confirmed by Valve yet. We think EA could make it official when the first sale goes live. If not, then we hope it is in time to launch its games to Steam before the next sale begins.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Steam Sale

Steam Sale dates of Halloween, Autumn, and Winter 2019 are unofficially out

Oct 22, 2019
Steam Sale dates of Halloween, Autumn, and Winter 2019 are unofficially out
Is vaginal steaming good for you?

Is vaginal steaming good for you?

Oct 21, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019