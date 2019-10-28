tech2 News Staff

Electronic Arts (EA) has tweeted out a picture of a mug with steam coming out of it. This statement heavily hints at EA coming back to Steam after almost a decade. It had left Steam after it launched Origin and since then, all its first-party games were launched exclusively on the service.

EA sent out a short video on Twitter of the cup without any captions or text. The studio is heading towards a huge announcement and it could be about Steam. Origin launched in 2011 and Crysis 2 was pulled from Steam. Battlefield 3 was the first game that was published on the service and since then all the first-party games from EA have been exclusive to Origin on PC.

To add to the speculation, a week ago, Twitter user @RobotBrush discovered a test application that would enable Origin games to run on Steam. It meant that Origin games could be run via Steam just like Ubisoft’s Uplay service. This will allow users to take advantage of Steam sales to buy games at a cheaper rate and then add them to their libraries to run on Origin.

looks like EA are indeed getting ready to come back to steam pic.twitter.com/p5KVTlu40c — lashman (@RobotBrush) October 22, 2019

We are still waiting for EA to make an official announcement. If confirmed, you will be able to buy EA games on Steam and run them via Origin. It will mean you could complete your collection of older EA franchises with games including Mass Effect 3, Dragon Age 2 and other newer titles that were launched on Origin. You will also be able to play Apex Legends with your Steam friends and rack up those Steam achievements.

There are reportedly three Steam sales on their way with the first Halloween sale starting tomorrow (29 October). However, it hasn't been confirmed by Valve yet. We think EA could make it official when the first sale goes live. If not, then we hope it is in time to launch its games to Steam before the next sale begins.

