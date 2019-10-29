tech2 News Staff

After almost a decade-long departure from Steam, Electronic Arts (EA) is once again going to release games on the digital distribution platform soon. Starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the studio is also planning to introduce its EA Access subscription service via Steam next year onwards.

The studio had teased the partnership a few days ago on Twitter. Now, it has officially confirmed that it will release its games on Steam. EA hasn’t released its games on Steam since 2011 (after pulling Crysis 2) and all its games have been launched through its Origin service. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be the first game from EA that will be released on Steam on 15 November (already available for pre-order).

The studio said that more games will be brought to Steam soon. Sims 4 and Unravel 2 will be available in a few months whereas multiplayer games like Apex Legends, FIFA 20, and Battlefield V, will be coming in the next year.

Additionally, EA also said that it will be bringing the EA Access subscription service to the platform next spring. However, as reported by The Verge, EA Access won’t have the same catalog of games that are available on Origin Access or Origin Access Premiere. The games under the subscription aren't confirmed yet and we’ll get to know more as we near its release. It will be priced the same as EA Access on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You’d have to pay a monthly fee of $5 or $30 annually.

The partnership will allow players using Steam and Origin to play together. Games owned on Origin won’t be transferred to your Steam library. With EA opening up to sell its games on other platforms apart from Origin, it won’t be a surprise if its games are released on the Epic Games Store in the future.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .