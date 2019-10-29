Tuesday, October 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

EA Games is coming to Steam starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The partnership between EA and Valve will bring several titles and EA Access subscription to Steam.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2019 20:37:16 IST

After almost a decade-long departure from Steam, Electronic Arts (EA) is once again going to release games on the digital distribution platform soon. Starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the studio is also planning to introduce its EA Access subscription service via Steam next year onwards.

EA Games is coming to Steam starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will release on 15 November.

The studio had teased the partnership a few days ago on Twitter. Now, it has officially confirmed that it will release its games on Steam. EA hasn’t released its games on Steam since 2011 (after pulling Crysis 2) and all its games have been launched through its Origin service. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be the first game from EA that will be released on Steam on 15 November (already available for pre-order).

The studio said that more games will be brought to Steam soon. Sims 4 and Unravel 2 will be available in a few months whereas multiplayer games like Apex Legends, FIFA 20, and Battlefield V, will be coming in the next year.

Additionally, EA also said that it will be bringing the EA Access subscription service to the platform next spring. However, as reported by The Verge, EA Access won’t have the same catalog of games that are available on Origin Access or Origin Access Premiere. The games under the subscription aren't confirmed yet and we’ll get to know more as we near its release. It will be priced the same as EA Access on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You’d have to pay a monthly fee of $5 or $30 annually.

The partnership will allow players using Steam and Origin to play together. Games owned on Origin won’t be transferred to your Steam library. With EA opening up to sell its games on other platforms apart from Origin, it won’t be a surprise if its games are released on the Epic Games Store in the future.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Steam

Electronic Arts could be hinting towards its return to the Steam store

Oct 28, 2019
Electronic Arts could be hinting towards its return to the Steam store
Steam Sale dates of Halloween, Autumn, and Winter 2019 are unofficially out

Steam Sale

Steam Sale dates of Halloween, Autumn, and Winter 2019 are unofficially out

Oct 22, 2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — In final trailer, Rey, Kylo appear to destroy Darth Vader's mask

Shareworthy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — In final trailer, Rey, Kylo appear to destroy Darth Vader's mask

Oct 22, 2019
Is vaginal steaming good for you?

Is vaginal steaming good for you?

Oct 21, 2019
Cargo teaser: Vikrant Massey plays Prahastha, a demon, in sci-fi film produced by Anurag Kashyap

BuzzPatrol

Cargo teaser: Vikrant Massey plays Prahastha, a demon, in sci-fi film produced by Anurag Kashyap

Oct 15, 2019
Knives Out: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer's whodunnit to release in India on 29 November

Hollywood

Knives Out: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer's whodunnit to release in India on 29 November

Oct 17, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019