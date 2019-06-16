tech2 News Staff

There hasn’t been a new DOOM game since 2016 and now its sequel, DOOM Eternal is on its way soon. Since its reveal last year at the E3 expo and a full gameplay reveal during QuakeCon in the same year, we finally got its release date at E3 2019. From the trailers and gameplay video, the game looks absolutely amazing and it can only look better with some RTX magic thrown in.

During Giant Bomb’s ‘Nine Two at E3 2019’ interview with DOOM Eternal’s executive producer Marty Stratton, it was confirmed that the game will indeed support Nvidia’s real-time ray tracing feature on RTX graphics cards. Stratton also said that they will do it better than everyone else.

DOOM Eternal is powered by the latest id Tech 7 engine, an upgrade from id Tech 6 that was used for the 2016 DOOM game. According to a report by Game Debate, the game is going to support only Vulkan-based ray tracing and not DirectX or OpenGL-based.

More details about DOOM Eternal will come out during this year’s QuakeCon event. If things work out well, then we may even get a first look at how ray-tracing will look like in the game and whether the company sticks to its word of implementing it better than the rest.

DOOM Eternal is coming out on 22 November on Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

