DOOM Eternal releases on 22 November; new Battlemode multiplayer mode announced

Battlemode multiplayer allows players to control two demons against a fully-loaded slayer.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 16:26:41 IST

The upcoming chapter in the DOOM franchise by id Software is DOOM Eternal and it’s coming out on 22 November on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

DOOM Eternal.

At Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference, id Software showed off some new violent and gory gameplay from the sequel to the 2016 DOOM FPS game. While the studio had already released a longer gameplay video, the latest trailer tells a little more about the story of the game. And it looks like this time, we won’t be facing only demons but come across angels as well. We aren’t sure whether they’re going to see the other end of the slayer’s weapons or brutal melee attacks but we’re curious to find out soon. This time, all the demons, including new ones are coming down to Earth, essentially, they are bringing "Hell to Earth".

The developer also revealed a new multiplayer mode called 'Battlemode' that will allow players to control two demons and take on a fully-loaded slayer. From the trailer, it looks like the slayer is going to come equipped with all the weapons and armour to face the demons. On the other hand, the two heavily armoured and menacing demons will also come packed with weapons and abilities. Players controlling the demons will be able to summon other types of demons as seen in the game and command them to attack the slayer.

DOOM Eternal was initially announced at E3 2018 and the first gameplay was revealed at QuakeCon in the same year. Similarly, Bethesda and id Software are going to reveal more details about the game in this year’s QuakeCon that’s scheduled between 25 to 28 July.

The game is also going to be available on Google Stadia as it launches right before DOOM Eternal on 14 November.

