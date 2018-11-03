Celebrating the first year of Destiny 2 for PC, developer Blizzard is allowing fans to redeem the base game on Battle.net for free for a limited time.

The game will be available as a gift from November 2 to November 18 as a Gift on Blizzard's Battle.net service. Apart from this ll Destiny 2 users will be having access to the Destiny: Forsaken PvP/PvE hybrid mode, and Gambit from November 9 - November 11 during a Gambit Free Weekend.

As per a report by IGN, players who already have Destiny 2 installed on their PC will be eligible to receive an exclusive emblem this December. For those who creating new Battle.net accounts to redeem the game will need to have Blizzard SMS protection. If you need to check out a full review of Destiny 2: Destiny of Osiris you can head over here.