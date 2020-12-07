FP Trending

Cyberpunk 2007 is releasing on Thursday, 10 December 2020. The game is already available for pre-order. Once released, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The official Twitter account of Cyberpunk 2077 shared a map mentioning the global release timings. With just countable days left for the launch of Cyberpunk 2007, here is all you need to know about the much-awaited game. Developed by CD Projekt Red, the RPG (Role Play Game) Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night city which is a megapolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification.

You will be playing the game as "V". A player can customise the character's cyberware, skillset, playstyle and also can explore a vast city.

The wait is almost over! If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

There is a variety of upgradeable weapons, hacking skills and body-enhancing implants. With your hard-earned money, you can purchase weapons and cyberware or can even buy cars, motorcycles as well as outrageous clothing.

The exciting feature about Cyberpunk 2077 is that you can make deals with sleazy fixers, desperate celebrities and renegade artificial intelligence. Also, you watch the story change based on your actions.

Players can select the background, pick their equipment and set up duels against other members of the community in the game of planning and deception.

After selecting equipment, gamers can find an opponent on a leaderboard or can invite one of their friends over and plan their fight.

Also, if you have received a challenge, you can look for your challenger's equipment and gauge their tactics. At the same time, you can plan your defense and select a battlefield. The fight will continue till 6 rounds or till one of the players in the game is down. If none of the players went down, then the game is a draw. If Trauma Team has to rescues somebody in the game, whoever is left standing wins the fight.

Earlier, Cyberpunk 2077 was to launch on 19 November and CD Projekt Red had also revealed the PC requirements for the game. Players will have to have an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, 12 GB memory, a GTX 1060 6 GB or Radeon R9 Fury, and 70 GB of SSD storage to play the upcoming first-person action game.

The studio had also said that Cyberpunk 2077's campaign will be "slightly shorter" than The Witcher 3.

According to a report by Windows Central, there are two editions of CyberPunk 2077 available for purchase. They are: the colletor's edition and the standard edition.

The standard edition of Cyberpunk 2077 will include case with game discs, world compendium that will provide the details of the game's setting and lore, postcards from Night City, Map of Night City, stickers, game soundtrack, digital art booklet showcasing a selection of art from the game, digital Cyberpunk sourcebook, digital wallpapers for desktop and mobile.

The collector's edition includes everything that is there in standard edition. Apart from these it also has collector's edition box, collectible SteelBook, a 10-inch statue showing V, hardcover art book, metal pin set, quadra V-tech metal keychain, an annotated copy of a visitor's guide to Night City and embroidered patches.

Counting hours until #Cyberpunk2077? Check your instincts in a brand new activity on our official forums! Select your background, pick your equipment and set up duels against other members of our community in a game of planning and deception. More at: https://t.co/fgLf0wSOm0 pic.twitter.com/7x2HniIJv8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 6, 2020

PC users will be able to Cyberpunk 2077 via Games The Shop for Rs 2,499. They would, however, not a physical disc, as the e-retailer will offer you GOG code upon purchase, that can be redeemed on GOG.com.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also available for purchase via Epic Games for Rs 3,205 and through Steam for Rs 2,999. PlayStation users can purchase Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store for Rs 3,499. Xbox users can purchase the game on the Microsoft Store for Rs 3,490.