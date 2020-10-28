FP Trending

Highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 is again standing at the threshold of a delay, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. The game, originally touted to release in April 2020, will now release on 10 December. Officials of the developing studio left a note on the social media handles of the game on Tuesday that said they are pushing back the game by 21 days from its last final release date, which was on 19 November. The note mentioned that the “biggest challenge” for them right now was to ship the game on “current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time” for which they have to prepare and test nine versions of the game “while working from home”.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and Series X upon its launch and as per the developer testing the game for all the different gen consoles in the current situation is proving to be taxing.

Adam Badowski and Marcin Iwinski signed the note that began with expressing “humble apologies” for delaying the game. They explained that even though the game has passed certification or achieved ‘gold master’, there are areas that can be improved and that is what the team strives to do in the extra 21 days’ time period. They also confessed that they had miscalculated the additional time they might need to brush up the final touches. Once these preparations are over, the successor of the highly successful Witcher franchise will be distributed via a Day 0 patch.

Earlier, the game was scheduled to launch on 19 November and CD Projekt Red had also revealed the PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077. Gamers will need an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, 12 GB memory, a GTX 1060 6 GB or Radeon R9 Fury, and 70 GB of SSD storage to play the upcoming first-person action game.

The studio had also informed fans that Cyberpunk 2077's campaign will be "slightly shorter" than The Witcher 3.