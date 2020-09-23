Wednesday, September 23, 2020Back to
Cyberpunk 2077 will be 'slightly shorter' than The Witcher 3; will debut on 19 November

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and Series X.


FP TrendingSep 23, 2020 17:12:32 IST

With only two months left for the release of Cyberpunk 2077, developer CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077's campaign will be "slightly shorter" than The Witcher 3. According to a report in Gamespot that cited the studio's third episode of Night City Wire, a regular livestream series dedicated to all things Cyberpunk 2077, senior quest designer Patrick K. Mills confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077's campaign won't be as long as The Witcher 3's, following complaints by gamers that the length of The Witcher 3 campaign can take anywhere from 50 hours to 190 hours to complete.

As per the report, Mills further added that they looked at the metrics of The Witcher 3's main story and saw that a huge number of people play through the game but never made it to the end.

"We want you to see the whole story, so we did shorten the main story. But we have lots to do. And in terms of a completionist campaign, I just don't have that number," he went on to say.

CD Projekt Red also revealed the requirements for the PC system needed to run the game. As per a report in Eurogamer, recommended specs include an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, 12 GB memory, a GTX 1060 6 GB or Radeon R9 Fury, and 70 GB of SSD storage.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on 19 November. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and Series X.

