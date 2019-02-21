tech2 News Staff

COBX Gaming, a Mumbai-based esport company is all geared up for the second phase of “India’s Largest Multi-title International Esports Tournament” this April. The tournament called the COBX Masters Phase II was supposed to kick off on 3 March, however, it has now been postponed to 5 April.

Phase I, which was held last summer across 10 cities, will begin from 5 April and run till 7 April. The International Esports Tournament will take place at Bombay Exhibition Centre.

The second phase of the esport tournament is claimed to bundle a massive pool prize of $200,000 which is approximately Rs 1,40,00,000. The pool prize will be split between two popular titles Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

COBX explaining the structure of the team stated that for each title, the tournament will have six teams that will participate in the main event. Out of the six teams, two will be invited international teams, while in the remaining lot, two will be taken from SEA qualifiers and other two from India qualifiers. COBX mentioned that the date for qualifiers started 26 February (Dota 2 SEA Open Qualifiers) and will continue till 17 March (CS: Go India Open Qualifiers).

Here are details of the dates for qualifiers

Dota 2 SEA Open Qualifiers: 26 Feb and 27 Feb

Dota 2 SEA Closed Qualifiers: 28 Feb to 1 Mar

CS:GO SEA Open Qualifiers: 26 Feb and 27 Feb

CS:GO SEA Closed Qualifiers: 2 Mar and 3 Mar

Dota 2 India Closed Qualifiers: 4 Mar to 7 Mar

Dota 2 India Open Qualifiers: 8 Mar to 10 Mar

CS:GO India Closed Qualifiers: 11 Mar to 14 Mar

CS:GO India Open Qualifiers: 15 Mar to 17 Mar

Notably, the prize pool of the tournament will be split among the top four teams who qualify for the main event. The prize pool will be split among the team per title in the following manner- 1st prize – Rs 42,00,000 appx (USD 60,000), 2nd prize – Rs 14,00,000 (USD 20,000), 3rd prize – Rs 7,00,000 (USD 10,000), and 4th prize – Rs 7,00,000 (USD 10,000).

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.