tech2 News Staff

COBX Gaming which is an esport company announces that it is set to hold the second phase of "India's largest International Esports Event" called the COBX Masters 2018 Phase II from 1 March to 3 March 2019.

The phase I was held during the summer across 10 cities.

The second phase of the tournament is claimed to have a pool prize of $2,00,000 which is approximately Rs 1,40,25,000 and will be split equally across two titles; Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr Rajdip Gupta, Founder of Cobx Gaming, said, “Cobx has always strived towards the growth of esports in India, providing a platform to young talented players who want to pursue their passion. Cobx Masters 2018 is the realisation of that vision and we plan on continuing to grow the community in India and South Asia going forward. This event marks a stepping-stone towards many more milestones Cobx aims to achieve. With the aim to present esports for everyone, we want to lay the foundation by lighting the torch for similar international events to call South Asia their home.”

With an aim to boost esports in South Asia and put India on the global esports map Mr Mujahid Rupani, CEO — COBX Gaming says, "For years, it has been the dream of every Indian esports gamer to have international events of this scale in India. With our production of COBX Masters 2018, we are confident about raising the bar for future international esports events. We also foresee brands getting more serious about esports in India and South Asia, and expect an exponential growth to the global phenomenon it already is.”

The structure of the tournament and the other details will be revealed on a later date.