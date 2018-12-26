Thursday, December 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

COBX Masters phase II to be held in March 2019 with a prize pool of $2,00,000

The structure of the tournament and the other details will be revealed on a later date.

tech2 News Staff Dec 26, 2018 21:06 PM IST

COBX Gaming which is an esport company announces that it is set to hold the second phase of "India's largest International Esports Event" called the COBX Masters 2018 Phase II from 1 March to 3 March 2019.

The phase I was held during the summer across 10 cities.

The second phase of the tournament is claimed to have a pool prize of $2,00,000 which is approximately Rs 1,40,25,000 and will be split equally across two titles; Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr Rajdip Gupta, Founder of Cobx Gaming, said, “Cobx has always strived towards the growth of esports in India, providing a platform to young talented players who want to pursue their passion. Cobx Masters 2018 is the realisation of that vision and we plan on continuing to grow the community in India and South Asia going forward. This event marks a stepping-stone towards many more milestones Cobx aims to achieve. With the aim to present esports for everyone, we want to lay the foundation by lighting the torch for similar international events to call South Asia their home.”

CobX Gaming. Image: Twitter

Cobx Gaming. Image: Twitter

With an aim to boost esports in South Asia and put India on the global esports map Mr Mujahid Rupani, CEO  COBX Gaming says, "For years, it has been the dream of every Indian esports gamer to have international events of this scale in India. With our production of COBX Masters 2018, we are confident about raising the bar for future international esports events. We also foresee brands getting more serious about esports in India and South Asia, and expect an exponential growth to the global phenomenon it already is.”

The structure of the tournament and the other details will be revealed on a later date.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

also see

Counter Strike

Counter Strike: GO is now free-to-play and also has a new battle royale mode

Dec 12, 2018

Call of Duty: Legends of War

Call of Duty: Legends of War comes to Android; but there's a little catch

Dec 15, 2018

Steam Winter Sale 2019: The best PC game deals that you might have missed

Dec 21, 2018

Fornite

Fortnite's latest update brings new Christmas Presents feature: How it works

Dec 25, 2018

NBA

Mark Tatum interview: NBA Deputy Commissioner on why 2019 is the right time to host Global Games in India

Dec 21, 2018

SportsTracker

Teenage shooter Manu Bhaker aiming to secure 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota spot after fruitful 2018

Dec 16, 2018

science

2018 in Palaeontology

Five reasons why 2018 was a big, big year for fossils, evolution and palaeontology

Dec 27, 2018

Super Blood Wolf Moon on 20-21 Jan to be only total lunar eclipse till 2021

Dec 27, 2018

Environment

Recycling all the world's plastic could buy you Apple, Microsoft and the NFL

Dec 27, 2018

Anak Krakatua

Indonesia's Krakatua volcano captured in satellite images shows collapse before tsunami

Dec 27, 2018