Abhijit Dey

The final event of COBX Masters 2019 is underway in Mumbai. Organised by COBX Gaming, this is the second phase of the international esports event, the previous one was held last summer across 10 cities in India. Phase II will be running between 5 to 7 April.

The qualifiers of the second phase were held through February and March. For the final LAN event, four teams from both the games including Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 will be playing. Apart from them, two international teams that have been invited directly for each game, making the total to six teams playing in the final.

PUBG Mobile tournament

Apart from the two games, COBX is also hosting a PUBG Mobile tournament in its COBX Masters: Casual Gaming Zone. The qualifiers are already in motion that will happen on the 5th and 6th of April. You can register as a squad or go solo in the tournament. Do note, participants are also required to purchase a ticket of the event to be eligible. The PUBG Mobile tournament has a prize pool of Rs 2,00,000.

Prize pool

Phase II has a huge prize pool of $200,000, which is approximately Rs 1,40,00,000. The total amount will be split between the two games, so $100,000 for each. Further, the prize pool split among the four winning teams for each game is as follows:

1st prize: $60,000

2nd prize: $20,000

3rd prize: $10,000

4th prize: $10,000

Analysts, casters and hosts

COBX Masters 2019 has invited a big roster of talents including analysts, casters and hosts. The majority of them come from all across the world. They are as follows:

CS:GO:

Jordan ‘Elfishguy’ Mays (Desk Host)

Rami ‘Dare_Dev1L’ Rahman (Analyst)

Sudhen ‘Bleh’ Wahengbam (Analyst)

James ‘JZFB’ Bardolph (Co-caster)

Daniel ‘DDK’ Kapadia (Co-caster)

Efren ‘encg’ Chuong (Observer)

Dota 2:

Shane ‘Shaneomad’ Clarke (Desk Host)

Gareth ‘Gareth’ Bateson (Analyst)

Clemenz ‘dragondrop’ Wlockza (Analyst)

Austin ‘Capitalist’ Walsh (Co-caster)

William ‘Blitz’ Lee (Co-caster)

Hosts:

Pinda Rica ‘pindaPanda’ Dorji

Alvaro ‘DSwordfish’ Sanchez Velasco

Participating teams

At the event, you will be witnessing the best teams from India, South East Asia (SEA) and other regions, battling it out against each to win the ultimate title. While four teams have been directly invited to participate, the rest of the teams have qualified from India and SEA. Here are the participating teams:

CS:GO:

Alpha Red (SEA)

Boot Letou (SEA)

Global Esports (India)

Signify (India)

Team Grayhound (Invited)

Team MVP PKAlpha Red (Invited)

Dota 2:

DeToNator (SEA)

Exclamation Mark (SEA)

Entity Gaming (India)

Signify (India)

Team Aachen City Esports (Invited)

Team Tigers (Invited)

Venue, timing and tickets

COBX Masters 2019 is being held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO in Mumbai. The event will go on between 10 am to 10 pm. Tickets of the LAN event can be bought from Insider. The ‘Visitor Day Pass’ gives you a single day’s access to the event for Rs 199 whereas the ‘Visitor Event Pass’ grants you access for all the three days of the event for Rs 499. You can also opt for the ‘Super Fan Event Pass’ that gives you VIP zone access for all the three days along with a free wristband, jersey and drawstring bag, all for Rs 1,499.

Where to watch

If you can’t make it to the tournament, you can also watch the livestreams of all the matches. COBX Masters has partnered with Sony Liv to exclusively livestream the entire event on its service. You can either watch it on its website or from the app available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. You can watch the livestream for free and you don’t even need to create an account on Sony Liv.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.