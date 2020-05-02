FP Trending

Sony has announced that it is offering two PlayStation Plus games, Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines, for free. Both games will be available for free from 5 May till 1 June. Sony made the announcement through two videos which were released on 30 April on PlayStation Europe’s YouTube channel.

The company, in a blog post, teased the two games, writing, “Challenge yourself to design, then maintain, your ultimate metropolis in city-building strategy sim Cities: Skylines. Want a break from the city life? Take in the country air as you turn your hand to agriculture in Farming Simulator 19.”

In Cities: Skylines players are required to design, build and manage the city of their dreams, from public services to civic policies. In the course of the game, they face the challenge of developing a simple town into a bustling metropolitan hub and keeping its ecosystem from collapsing.

On the other hand, in Farming Simulator 19, gamers have to raise livestock, ride their own horses and harvest crops.

Last month too, Sony gave away two of its widely-recognised PS4 games for free under its newly launched ‘Play At Home’ initiative.

It offered the fantastic Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and the seminal Journey. Users were allowed to download from 15 April to 5 May.

Sony had said that it will allow players to keep the games once they have redeemed the offer.

The company has been encouraging people to practice social distancing in the face of the coronavirus pandemic through the Play At Home initiative.

