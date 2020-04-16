Thursday, April 16, 2020Back to
Sony offers two PlayStation 4 games for free during the coronavirus outbreak

Sony has extended support to independent developers, who it considers “are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community.”


FP TrendingApr 16, 2020 13:57:54 IST

Sony has announced that it is giving two of its widely recognised PS4 games for free under its newly launched Play At Home initiative.

The company has taken the decision to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Through Play At Home initiative, Sony is encouraging people to practice social distancing.

In a blog post, the company has said that it is offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey without any cost for a limited time through digital downloads from 15 April through 5 May.

(Also read: Google has announced that it will give two months free access to the paid version of Stadia)

 

PlayStation 4 Dualshocker controller.

Once a user has redeemed the games, they can keep them.

“As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection consists of three games - Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

Sony says that in order to preserve internet access for everyone in the US and Europe, downloading games may take a little longer.

Besides this, Sony has earmarked $10 million to support independent developers, who it considers “are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community.”

The company said that it has taken the decision to support independent developers as it understands “the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing.”

(Also read: Forza Street is coming to Android and iOS devices on 5 May: Microsoft)

 

