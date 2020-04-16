FP Trending

Sony has announced that it is giving two of its widely recognised PS4 games for free under its newly launched Play At Home initiative.

The company has taken the decision to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Through Play At Home initiative, Sony is encouraging people to practice social distancing.

In a blog post, the company has said that it is offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey without any cost for a limited time through digital downloads from 15 April through 5 May.

Once a user has redeemed the games, they can keep them.

“As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection consists of three games - Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

Sony says that in order to preserve internet access for everyone in the US and Europe, downloading games may take a little longer.

Besides this, Sony has earmarked $10 million to support independent developers, who it considers “are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community.”

The company said that it has taken the decision to support independent developers as it understands “the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing.”

