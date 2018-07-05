Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 July, 2018 17:15 IST

Call of Duty dev posts job offer on LinkedIn that hints at PlayStation 5 launch

The description doesn't mention if this new Call of Duty title is dropping next year or not.

Now that it has been some time since Xbox unveiled its next-gen gaming console, the Xbox One X, the time has come for its biggest competitor Sony to show its cards. As per reports, it would seem that the widely anticipated release of the PlayStation 5 (PS 5) is approaching, and the popular gaming series title Call of Duty is at the heart of this reveal.

A job posting on LinkedIn by Infinity Wards (developer of the next Call of Duty game) for a Narrative Descriptor has been discovered for which the description was “Come work with the game industry’s brightest on a new, exciting, unannounced title for multiple next-gen platforms.” What could this next-gen platform actually mean? Is the job description referring to the PS 5?

And here's another interesting factoid. Call of Duty is developed by three different studios on a rotating basis: Treyarch, Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games. Since Treyarch is working on this year's game, Black Ops IIII (that's not a typo), Infinity Ward's title is due next year. Since new CoD games pop up around October, it's possible that we now have an official timeline for a PS5 release!

The PS4 Pro was announced in 2016 and Microsoft's updated, more powerful console arrived in 2017. A 2019/2020 release for a next-gen console release from Sony makes sense. Earlier rumours also hinted at a 2020 release date.

Do bear in mind that this is just plain wishful thinking and idle speculation. The job description on LinkedIn makes no mention of either CoD or a PS5. There's also no timeline specified.

What we do know is that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, developed by Activision, is going to hit consoles and PC on 12 October. However, it will not have a Battle Royale mode that has been popularised by games such as Fortnite and PUBG. We shall keep you updated on the story as it develops.

