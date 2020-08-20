Thursday, August 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to be revealed worldwide on 26 August

Real scenes from the Cold War are shown in the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War video released by Activision.


FP TrendingAug 20, 2020 15:39:03 IST

Activision has finally revealed the title of the Call of Duty 2020 -- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The franchise posted a background video that teased the premise of the game. It also said that the Black Ops will see a worldwide reveal on 26 August.

The video clip titled, ‘Know your history’, featured real-life KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, who gives out a warning to the world. Real scenes from the Cold War are shown and the identity of Perseus is revealed. Perseus is a codename for a Soviet spy who infiltrated Western intelligence and was never discovered.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to be revealed worldwide on 26 August

Call of Duty

The description of the video also carried the motto: ‘Know your history or be doomed to repeat it’. This resounds the “time bomb is ticking” sentiment used in the clip.

The video says nothing about the gameplay or game statistics, yet the way it was released is interesting. Gamers of CoD: Warzone could find the clues leading to the Black Ops Cold War inside the current battle royale game. Some of the hints included finding wooden crates with letters inside. The letters had dates in them, asking the players to be mindful of the new reveals and teases. It was unlike other CoD title reveals, as Activision would simply announce the launch of a new game by May, instead of inserting teasers in other games.

As Venture Beat points out, “this is the first time that a new Call of Duty has been revealed through an alternate reality game” inside an existing title.

By the next week, players will be able to know more about the latest CoD, including the supporting consoles.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will reportedly be released on 10 August

Aug 07, 2020
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will reportedly be released on 10 August
Call of Duty Warzone bug causes players to randomly lose weapons and cash

Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone bug causes players to randomly lose weapons and cash

Aug 18, 2020
Call of Duty: Mobile season 9 update to bring Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 map and more

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Mobile season 9 update to bring Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 map and more

Aug 10, 2020
Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price, launch date leaked

Gaming console

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price, launch date leaked

Aug 19, 2020
Xbox Series X will launch in November this year while Halo Infinite launch to see a delay

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X will launch in November this year while Halo Infinite launch to see a delay

Aug 12, 2020
Microsoft delays the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021 due to coronavirus

Halo Infinite

Microsoft delays the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021 due to coronavirus

Aug 12, 2020

science

Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

COVID-19 Research

Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

Aug 20, 2020
Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Astrophysics

Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Aug 20, 2020
Test and trace need to be combined with other measures is effective to slow COVID-19 spread finds new study

COVID-19

Test and trace need to be combined with other measures is effective to slow COVID-19 spread finds new study

Aug 20, 2020
SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020