Friday, August 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will reportedly be released on 10 August

Call of Duty community has received a crate with a note that reads: "Do not open this crate until August 10 at 12 pm EDT."


FP TrendingAug 07, 2020 17:56:21 IST

It seems that Activision has been sending out wooden crates in the Call of Duty community with instructions that say, "Do not open this crate until August 10 at 12 pm EDT."

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will reportedly be released on 10 August

Call of Duty.

According to a tweet by Call of Duty news, the box contained a small letter that says gamers have to send a text to a number of Monday to get the code to unlock the box.

According to a report in Gamesradar, there is a possibility that the crate is holding news related to Modern Warfare or Warzone. The report adds that it is unusual for Activision to still not reveal anything about Call of Duty.

As per the report, recent rumours suggest that Call of Duty 2020 will be set in the Cold War period and will be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It may also include a new Warzone map, zombies and a proper campaign.

Dexerto, however, claims that no new Call of Duty title has ever been revealed after 31 May. Thus, the window for revealing the 2020 game, rolling out the beta, and then launching the actual version is fast disappearing. There are also rumors that the Season 6 roadmap will include a 'mid-season event' scheduled to happen at some point in the game, which lines up with the theory that the crates have something to do with the game itself.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile to receive two new multiplayer Modern Warfare maps soon: Report

Jul 28, 2020
Call of Duty Mobile to receive two new multiplayer Modern Warfare maps soon: Report

science

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020