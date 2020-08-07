FP Trending

It seems that Activision has been sending out wooden crates in the Call of Duty community with instructions that say, "Do not open this crate until August 10 at 12 pm EDT."

According to a tweet by Call of Duty news, the box contained a small letter that says gamers have to send a text to a number of Monday to get the code to unlock the box.

There is a small letter that came with the box that says we have to send a text to a number on Monday, August 10 to get the code to unlock the box. The mystery continues............. — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 6, 2020

According to a report in Gamesradar, there is a possibility that the crate is holding news related to Modern Warfare or Warzone. The report adds that it is unusual for Activision to still not reveal anything about Call of Duty.

As per the report, recent rumours suggest that Call of Duty 2020 will be set in the Cold War period and will be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It may also include a new Warzone map, zombies and a proper campaign.

Dexerto, however, claims that no new Call of Duty title has ever been revealed after 31 May. Thus, the window for revealing the 2020 game, rolling out the beta, and then launching the actual version is fast disappearing. There are also rumors that the Season 6 roadmap will include a 'mid-season event' scheduled to happen at some point in the game, which lines up with the theory that the crates have something to do with the game itself.