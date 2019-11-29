tech2 News StaffNov 29, 2019 11:07:53 IST
Although Black Friday isn’t quite relevant to this side of the hemisphere, more companies have started hosting sales to ride the western trend. However, gamers have always been able to get some sweet deals every year, no matter where they are. It’s the same this year and we have several really good discounts running across different digital platforms.
Steam has its own Autumn Sale running simultaneously with Black Friday that’s offering some amazing deals running for PC games. There are a few good deals for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well in their respective stores.
Here are some of the best Black Friday deals for PC games on Steam:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - Rs 799
- Batman: Arkham Collection - Rs 337
- Dark Souls III - Rs 1,074
- Disco Elysium - Rs 749
- Far Cry 5 - Rs 749
- Grand Theft Auto V - Rs 1,049
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - Rs 158
- Life is Strange Complete Season - Rs 113
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - Rs 769
- Outlast - Rs 105
- Tekken 7 - Rs 296
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition - Rs 299
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - Rs 109
- Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2 - Rs 989
- Valve Complete Pack - Rs 469
Here are some of the best Black Friday deals for the PlayStation 4:
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition - Rs 1,999
- Borderlands 3 - Rs 2,499
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Rs 2,999
- FIFA 20 - Rs 2,749
- God of War - Rs 1,099
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition - Rs 832
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - Rs 2,249
- Marvel's Spider-Man - Rs 1,499
- Metro Exodus - Rs 1,499
- Resident Evil 2 - Rs 1,499
- The Division 2 - Rs 1,499
- The Outer Worlds - Rs 2,624
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition - Rs 1,099
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - Rs 599
Here are some of the best Black Friday deals for the Xbox One:
- Battlefield V - Rs 2,094
- Borderlands 3 - Rs 2,800
- Control - Rs 2,527
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Digital Standard - Rs 3,320
- FIFA 20 - Rs 2,394
- Gears 5 - Rs 1,999
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - Rs 1,249
- Need for Speed Heat - Rs 2,992
- PES 2020 - Rs 1,776
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - Rs 1,724
- The Elder Scroll Online: Elsweyr - Rs 1,200
- The Outer Worlds - Rs Rs 2,624
