Gaming expo E3 has kicked off in LA and it is one of the biggest game developers in the world, EA, who started things of with its keynote about what it plans to release this year. A few things were already known to showcase at EA's press conference such as FIFA 19 and Battlefield 5. Apart from that EA also announced some new upgrades to its Star Wars game, a better look at BioWare's RPG third-person shooter game Anthem and more. Here are the highlights from EA's press conference at E3.

Battlefield V

EA had already showcased some teasers of its upcoming title in its acclaimed Battlefield franchise called Battlefield V. The World War II-based game is set for a release on 19 October, however, the premium edition will launch three days before on 16 October.

Inspired by the hugely popular PUBG and Fortnite, Battlefield 5 will also be having its very own Battle Royale style mode. Some new gameplay changes introduced include diving and rolling through windows and also customisation of weapons and vehicles to make them a lot better. Also, EA has said that no premium passes will be required for users to play nor will there be any lootboxes. EA has also maximised the interaction with the game environment so as to give a more realistic approach.

FIFA 19

Arguably one of the most popular games on this planet, the FIFA franchise continues with the latest edition called FIFA 19. Powered by EA's Frostbite Engine, FIFA 19 will be the first FIFA game to have both the UEFA Champions League and also the UEFA Europa League.

This will most certainly change the Alex Hunter story mode along with other career modes in the game. The trailer released by EA didn't specify too much about the gameplay but we shall learn more about that soon enough. FIFA 19 will release worldwide on all platforms on 28 September 2018. As an additional side note, FIFA 18 will get the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 update free for a limited time on demo versions of the game in PS4 and Xbox One.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

After the severe criticism EA received for Battlefront 2 last year, this time around the company has vowed to change the game. There is a new hunt mode and new squad system in the gameplay which offers easy teamup options for players.

Apart from that, there will also be a large scale multiplayer sandbox mode as well and EA has also introduced new characters in the game which include Captain Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker. Battlefront 2 will also get one of the biggest levels ever made in a Star Wars game.

Anthem

A more in-depth look at BioWare's upcoming RPG game Anthem revealed more about the game that was announced at last year's E3. The third person shooter is an open world continuous game that can be played simultaneously by up to four players. Reminiscent of EA's Titanfall franchise, Anthem lets players use a customisable exo-suit called as a Javeline.

Each Javelin has its own unique abilities and the game revolves around how your enemies have found a way to harness the Anthem of Creation. The single-player story will not sacrifice the multiplayer experience said EA and the game will not have any lootboxes or premium upgrades which give players an unfair advantage. The game will release on February 22, 2019.

Unravel 2

Moving now to some Indie games, EA has come up with the sequel to Unravel which had a challenging puzzle platform gameplay. This new sequel will feature two Yarny character and is supposed to be more 'friendlier' and 'challenging' than the previous version. Unravel 2 will be releasing today on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Sea of Solitude

This Indie game Sea of Solitude, which has been in development for the past three years, got a new trailer at E3. The haunting yet beautiful tones set in the game explore the story of a young woman who turns into a monster due to her loneliness. The game is set to arrive in early 2019.