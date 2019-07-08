tech2 News Staff

The latest season for Respawn's Apex Legends has kicked off officially and the game is bringing in a new character, map changes and weapon changes and more. This is the second season for the immensely popular Battle Royale game and it is expected the season will end somewhere in October.

Apex's official Reddit page has listed down all the major changes that the game will have this season, the most important of which is the introduction of a new character called Watson. This new legend can be purchased for 50 Apex Coins or 12,000 Legend Tokens. Apart from that, there are also some changes being made in the map such as the inclusion of Leviathans.

Another important update coming to Season 2 is a Ranked Mode. It has six tiers starting from Bronze and going up to Apex Predator. All ranked players will be given at the end of the second season and badges that can be carried to the next season.

Here's a list of other important patch notes for the game.

Weapons

L-STAR EMG - Fires large high-damage plasma projectile

Ammunition

Hop-Up: Disruptor Rounds - Increased damage to shielded target

Hammerpoint Rounds - Increased damage to unshielded targets

Attachments

Energy Mags - Increases magazine capacity and reload speed

Airdrop Weapon Spawn Rates

Airdrop weapon spawn rates now change based on early/ mid/ late game.

Performance Optimizations

Improved performance when firing weapons, especially for multi-projectile weapons like shotguns and Triple Take.

For the full list of changes and patch notes, you can head here.

