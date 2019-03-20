Wednesday, March 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Apex Legends Season 1 battle pass is now live along with a new character

Every Apex season we might see a new hero introduced and this season's star is Octane.

tech2 News StaffMar 20, 2019 09:25:31 IST

Battle Royale game Apex Legends, which has, metaphorically speaking, become an overnight sensation, has received its very first major update. As with Fortnite and PUBG, Apex Legends is also getting a new battle pass along with a new hero called Octane.

Apex Legends Season 1 battle pass is now live along with a new character

Apex Legends Season 1.

As per patch notes released by Respawn, the game's developer, on Reddit, the new character has been introduced alongside the release of a 'battle pass' and you can purchase either one of them individually. With the battle pass, Season 1 of the game has officially kicked off and players can unlock new skins, new finishers, new loot and also new weapons which is what you can also do on Fortnite and PUBG. However, unlike those games, Apex does not have any challenge missions as of yet, but Respawn has said that they could come in the future.

(Also Read: Apex Legends Guide: How to nail your first victory within hours of starting out)

Each of the four battle passes that will come out across Respawn's one-year roadmap will have 100 rewards which include the above-mentioned collectables along with the in-game currency, Apex coins. Season 1, which has been called 'Wild Frontier', will specifically have 18 Wild Frontier stat trackers, however battle pass owners can additionally get the Lifeline Revolutionary skin, Wraith Survivor skin, and Mirage Outlaw skin unlocked by levelling up using XP.

Apex Legends roadmap.

Apex Legends roadmap.

Octane joins the roster

Every season we might see a new hero introduced and this season's star is Octane. As far as the backstory goes, Octavio "Octane" Silva lost his legs in a gauntlet speed run. The secondary ability of Octane trades health for speed and he also has an unlimited supply of Stims. For his ultimate, Octane has an ability called launchpad which gives his teammates a pad on the ground that they can use to launch themselves into the air, either for an ambush or to escape one. Together with the grapple-hook wielding Pathfinder, this could be a killer combination.

Battle pass for Apex Legends has two options. One where you can buy the standard Apex Pass for 950 Apex coins (roughly $10). For 2,800 Apex coins you can get the battle pass bundle, which will give you the first 25 levels instantly.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs ban 355,000 players for cheating, discuss anti-cheat measures

Mar 11, 2019
Apex Legends devs ban 355,000 players for cheating, discuss anti-cheat measures
Apex Legends Guide: How to nail your first victory within hours of starting out

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Guide: How to nail your first victory within hours of starting out

Mar 06, 2019
On a tight budget? Here's how to build a Gaming PC for the price of a OnePlus 6T

Gaming PC

On a tight budget? Here's how to build a Gaming PC for the price of a OnePlus 6T

Mar 14, 2019
PUBG Mobile India Series finals to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March

PUBG

PUBG Mobile India Series finals to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March

Mar 07, 2019
Jalandhar teenager steals Rs 50,000 from father to buy PUBG controller, skins, more

PUBG Mobile

Jalandhar teenager steals Rs 50,000 from father to buy PUBG controller, skins, more

Mar 11, 2019
PUBG ban in India: Gamers think it's dumb, ask why TikTok, cigarettes aren't banned

PUBG

PUBG ban in India: Gamers think it's dumb, ask why TikTok, cigarettes aren't banned

Mar 19, 2019

science

Super Worm Moon is 2019's third, final supermoon on 21 March: When, where to watch

Super Worm Moon

Super Worm Moon is 2019's third, final supermoon on 21 March: When, where to watch

Mar 20, 2019
Semen frozen for 50 years used to breed 34 healthy lambs in breakthrough study

Artificial Reproduction

Semen frozen for 50 years used to breed 34 healthy lambs in breakthrough study

Mar 19, 2019
Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Astrogeology

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Mar 19, 2019
Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Marine Life

Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Mar 19, 2019