Apex Coins introduced in India for Apex Legends on PS4 starting from Rs 832

Fast-rising popularity of the battle royale game Apex Legends has made waves across the globe.

tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2019 11:04:46 IST

Fast-rising popularity of the battle royale game Apex Legends has made waves across the globe, with recent reports suggesting that the game has amassed 50 million users in just a month.

Respawn, which is the developer of the game has announced, a battle pass for the game like PUBG and Fortnite. A big part of the battle pass is Apex coins, which is the in-game currency to help you purchase skins, weapons, and more. Now we are learning that Apex coins are coming to India as well.

There are a few things to keep in mind before purchasing the in-game currency. The currency is limited to select stores, with specialist retailer Games The Shop being the only seller right now. Apex Coins are only available for PS4 right now and not for Xbox One or PC at the moment.

The price structure for purchasing the Apex Coins

  • 1,000 Apex Coins - Rs. 832
  • 2,000 (+ 150 bonus) Apex Coins - Rs. 1,664
  • 4000 + (350 bonus) Apex Coins - Rs. 3,330
  • 6000 (+ 700 bonus) Apex Coins -  Rs. 4,995
  • 10,000 (+ 1500 bonus) Apex Coins - Rs. 8,325

Since PS4 does not currently support any cross-platform play, you will not be able to use your purchased coins for making any payments on Xbox or PC or vice-versa.

