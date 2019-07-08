Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
AMD releases new graphics card Radeon RX 5700, 3rd-gen Ryzen processors for global audience

RX 5700-series also has Radeon Image Sharpening which is said to bring crispness and clarity to in-game visuals.

tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2019 11:51:45 IST

Chipmaker AMD has announced three new products on 7 July which include its latest graphics cards called the AMD Radeon RX 5700 series along with the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors and Ryzen 3000 Series Processors. 

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Radeon RX 5700 Series

The new graphics card from AMD supports 1440p gaming along with PCIe 4.0 thanks to the company's new RDNA architecture. The GPU has 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and it delivers up to 1.25 times more performance-per-clock and up to 1.5 times performance-per-watt over the previous Graphic Core.

Apart from that the RX 5700-series also employs Radeon Image Sharpening which is said to bring crispness and clarity to in-game visuals. It also has something the company calls as Radeon Anti-Lag which is said to reduce input-to-display response times and eSports gamers a competitive edge.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 are available today in the US starting at $399 and $349 respectively.

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors

The new generation of Ryzen processors makes use of "Zen 2" architecture which is based on a 7-nm manufacturing process and uses the X570 chipset featuring PCIe 4.0. The new Ryzen processors are said to offer 58 percent higher performance-per-watt than the competition.

It has a maximum clock frequency by up to 200 MHz thanks to the AMD Precision Boost Overdrive. The 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen will start retailing at a price of $199.

Ryzen 3000 Series Processors

The all-new Ryzen 3000 series from AMD comes with Radeon Graphics and are said to have higher CPU and GPU clock speeds than previous generations.  It includes features such as Radeon Anti-Lag and offers users smooth framerates for 1080p games, the ability to stream 4K HDR content and Radeon FreeSync Support. The Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G are $149 and $99 respectively.

