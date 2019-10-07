Monday, October 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

AMD announces entry-level RX 5500-series GPUs based on its 7 nm Navi architecture

The AMD RX 5500 XT and RX 5500 are for desktop machines whereas the RX 5500M is for laptops.


tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2019 21:35:26 IST

AMD has unveiled a new lineup of GPUs in its entry-level segment in the form of the RX 5500-series. Three SKUs meant for desktops and laptops have been launched in this series that are based on the company’s 7 nm Navi GPU architecture. This series stands slightly below the previously launched RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 GPUs.

AMD announces entry-level RX 5500-series GPUs based on its 7 nm Navi architecture

AMD Radeon RX 5500-series GPUs launched for desktops and laptops.

Features on the RX 5500-series GPUs include PCIe 4.0 standard support, Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS), AMD FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag, Radeon Media Engine, and Radeon Display Engine. AMD is promoting the GPUs for 1080p gaming and it's going head-to-head with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Mobile GPUs.

The AMD RX 5500 XT and RX 5500 are coming to desktops and the RX 5500M will be coming to laptops. While all of them come packed with 22 Compute Units and 1,408 Stream Processors, they differ in other specifications. The RX 5500 desktop GPUs have a ‘game clock’ (expected clock speeds during games) of up to 1.7 GHz with a boost clock of up to 1.8 GHz. Whereas the laptop variant’s base clock is expected to be up to 1.4 GHz and its boost clock is said to touch 1.6 GHz. The desktop GPUs sport 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM and a TDP of 150 W whereas the laptop model comes with 4 GB of RAM and 85 W TDP.

AMD didn’t announce the pricing on any of the GPUs. As reported by The Verge, the company has no plans to manufacture its own reference cards but rather have its hardware partners create their own designs and accordingly announce the pricing. The RX 5500-series is expected to be released in the next quarter.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

AMD

AMD announces Ryzen Pro 3000 series, and Ryzen and Radeon game bundles

Oct 01, 2019
AMD announces Ryzen Pro 3000 series, and Ryzen and Radeon game bundles

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019