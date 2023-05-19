Krafton Inc., the creator of Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI), has made an official announcement regarding the game’s return to the Indian gaming industry. This comes after a 10-month ban imposed by the Indian government due to concerns regarding privacy and safety. In a statement on Friday, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton, Inc. India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI).” He also extended heartfelt appreciation to the Indian gaming community for their unwavering support and patience during the past few months. Sohn further announced the upcoming availability of BGMI for download, expressing eagerness to welcome users back to their platform.

However, the Indian government has emphasised that the game will undergo a thorough monitoring period of 90 days before a final determination is reached.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, tweeted “This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security etc.”

This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI aftr it has complied wth issues of server locations n data security etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken @GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia https://t.co/9SrYekrHXz — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) May 19, 2023

According to Vibhor Kukreti, Head Government Affairs at Krafton, Inc. India, the company is immensely thankful to the authorities for granting permission to resume operations of BGMI. He said that as a responsible South Korean organisation, Krafton is committed to following the law and has implemented various measures to ensure compliance with relevant regulations. The company’s unwavering efforts are focused on empowering India to take the lead in this field by fostering innovative practices in collaboration with the gaming ecosystem, thereby supporting, sustaining, and promoting its growth.

Krafton is a conglomerate of autonomous game development studios from South Korea that have joined forces to produce captivating entertainment experiences for gamers worldwide. The organisation comprises various studios, namely Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, Dreamotion, RisingWings, Unknown Worlds, and 5minlab.

Krafton holds responsibility for a range of entertainment properties, including popular titles like PUBG, BGMI, The Callisto Protocol, Moonbreaker, and Road To Valor: Empires. To date, the company has committed over $100 million in various Indian start-ups operating in the interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology sectors. Noteworthy investments include Loco, FRND, Pratilipi, Nodwin Gaming, One Impression, Nautilus Mobile, Kuku FM, and Lila Games.

