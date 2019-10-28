tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2019 10:46:53 IST
Xiaomi’s Redmi 8 will go on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores at 12 pm today. The phone feature a Snapdragon 439 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery. Only the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model is going on sale today, and it will be sold at Rs 7,999 as part of a promotion.
Redmi 8 specifications and price in India
The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and the version on sale is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. All of this draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery.
The rear feature a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera paired with a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8 MP unit. A fingerprint sensor can also be found on the rear.
Storage can be expanded via microSD to 512 GB. A USB Type-C port handles charging and data transfer duties.
The phone is running the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .