Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage to go on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and mi.com at Rs 7,999

tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2019 10:46:53 IST

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8 will go on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores at 12 pm today. The phone feature a Snapdragon 439 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery. Only the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model is going on sale today, and it will be sold at Rs 7,999 as part of a promotion.

Redmi 8 specifications and price in India

The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and the version on sale is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. All of this draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery.

The rear feature a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera paired with a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8 MP unit. A fingerprint sensor can also be found on the rear.

Storage can be expanded via microSD to 512 GB. A USB Type-C port handles charging and data transfer duties.

The phone is running the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

The Redmi 8 feature a 12 MP rear camera and 8 MP selfie shooter.

