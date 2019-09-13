Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Vivo Z1X to go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, pricing starts at Rs 16,990

Vivo Z1X Is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and runs on Android 9 Pie.


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 07:30:08 IST

Vivo Z1X was launched just a few days back in India and it will be going on its first sale today. The smartphone is the second smartphone in the company's Z series. The first one, the Vivo Z1 Pro (Review), was launched a few months back at a starting price of Rs 14,990. Vivo Z1X is available in two storage variants and two colour variants and pricing starts at Rs 16,990.

Vivo Z1x pricing, sale offers

The smartphone is available in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at Rs 16,990 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 18,990. Vivo Z1x comes in two colour variants — Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Vivo website at 12.00 pm. As a part of the launch offer, Vivo is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on the HDFC credit cards along with an additional Rs 250 off on HDFC Credit cards EMI transaction. Jio users will get benefits worth Rs 6,000.

(Also read: Vivo Z1X first impressions: Dazzling design and 48 MP camera on a budget)

Vivo Z1X to go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, pricing starts at Rs 16,990

Vivo Z1X features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch.

Vivo Z1x specs

The Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and runs on Android 9 Pie based on the latest version of FunTouch OS. The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22 W FlashCharge and comes with USB type C support.

On the camera front, Vivo Z1x sports a triple rear camera that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor alongwith 8 MP Super wide-angle camera and 2 MP depth camera. There is a 32 MP camera for the selfies on the front.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Vivo Z1X

Vivo Z1X first impressions: Dazzling design and 48 MP camera on a budget

Sep 06, 2019
Vivo Z1X first impressions: Dazzling design and 48 MP camera on a budget
Vivo Z1x with 48 MP camera launched in India starting at a starting price of Rs 16,990

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x with 48 MP camera launched in India starting at a starting price of Rs 16,990

Sep 06, 2019
Vivo Z1x with triple rear camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery to launch today at 12 PM

Vivo

Vivo Z1x with triple rear camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery to launch today at 12 PM

Sep 06, 2019
Vivo Z1X to be launched on 6 September, will feature triple rear camera setup

Vivo Z1X

Vivo Z1X to be launched on 6 September, will feature triple rear camera setup

Aug 30, 2019
Vivo Z1x vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: The mid-range segment is heating up

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: The mid-range segment is heating up

Sep 06, 2019
Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest: Best deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Moto One Vision and more

Month-End Mobiles Fest

Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest: Best deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Moto One Vision and more

Aug 29, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019