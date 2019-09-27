tech2 News Staff

Vivo V17 Pro with a dual pop up selfie camera was launched in India last week. The smartphone has gone on its first sale today at a price of Rs 29,990. The highlight of the smartphone is its camera, along with the 32 MP dual pop-up front camera, Vivo V17 Pro also features a rear quad-camera setup.

The newly launched smartphone is a part of the Vivo V-series that already includes Vivo V15 Pro(Review).

Vivo V17 Pro pricing, sale offers

Vivo V17 Pro comes in one storage variant— 8 RAM +128 GB internal memory priced at Rs 29,990. It is available in two colour variants — Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean.

You can buy the smartphone from Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo e-store.

As for the sale offers, Vivo is offering a one-time screen replacement on the purchase of Vivo V17 Pro. It is valid until 8 October. In addition to this, the company will also give a 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. You can also get gifts worth Rs 2,000 on the exchange of old Vivo phone via Vivo- Cashify app.

Vodafone Idea consumers will get 50 percent assured buyback value on Vivo V17 Pro. All you need to do is get the Rs 199 prepaid recharge and complete at least 10 payments in the next 12 months.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. The display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution. It runs on Funtouch OS 9.1, based on Android 9.

The smartphone sports a 32 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor in the dual pop-up camera on the front. On the back, Vivo V17 Pro features a quad-camera setup that will include a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for the low light setting.

Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor and houses a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.