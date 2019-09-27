Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Vivo V17 Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and company website

Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor and houses a 4,100 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 14:15:23 IST

Vivo V17 Pro with a dual pop up selfie camera was launched in India last week. The smartphone has gone on its first sale today at a price of Rs 29,990. The highlight of the smartphone is its camera, along with the 32 MP dual pop-up front camera, Vivo V17 Pro also features a rear quad-camera setup.

The newly launched smartphone is a part of the Vivo V-series that already includes Vivo V15 Pro(Review).

Vivo V17 Pro pricing, sale offers

Vivo V17 Pro comes in one storage variant— 8 RAM +128 GB internal memory priced at Rs 29,990. It is available in two colour variants — Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean.

You can buy the smartphone from Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo e-store.

Vivo V17 Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and company website

Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader.

As for the sale offers, Vivo is offering a one-time screen replacement on the purchase of Vivo V17 Pro. It is valid until 8 October. In addition to this, the company will also give a 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. You can also get gifts worth Rs 2,000 on the exchange of old Vivo phone via Vivo- Cashify app.

Vodafone Idea consumers will get 50 percent assured buyback value on Vivo V17 Pro. All you need to do is get the Rs 199 prepaid recharge and complete at least 10 payments in the next 12 months.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. The display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution. It runs on Funtouch OS 9.1, based on Android 9.

The smartphone sports a 32 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor in the dual pop-up camera on the front. On the back, Vivo V17 Pro features a quad-camera setup that will include a 48 MP  Sony IMX582 sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for the low light setting.

Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor and houses a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 29,990

Sep 20, 2019
Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 29,990
Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch it live

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch it live

Sep 20, 2019
Vivo V17 Pro India launch highlights: Priced in India at Rs 29,990, sale begins on 27 September

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro India launch highlights: Priced in India at Rs 29,990, sale begins on 27 September

Sep 20, 2019
Vivo Z1X to go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, pricing starts at Rs 16,990

Vivo Z1X

Vivo Z1X to go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, pricing starts at Rs 16,990

Sep 13, 2019
Realme XT to go on its first sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, launch offers, specifications

Realme XT

Realme XT to go on its first sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, launch offers, specifications

Sep 16, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon, priced at Rs 2,299

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon, priced at Rs 2,299

Sep 19, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019