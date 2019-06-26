Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
Steam Summer Sale 2019 is now live; Here are some of best deals on PC games

Assassin's Creed Origins, Dark Souls III, Just Cause 3 and Road Redemption many more games on discount.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 17:48:31 IST

Another year of the Steam Summer Sale is here. Just like tradition, thousands of PC games are on sale where some of them are running discounts of up to 90 percent (some bundles have higher discounts). The dates had leaked out already last month and even that duration wasn’t enough for us to save money to splurge on some of the best deals this time. The Steam Summer Sale 2019 will be running until 10.30 pm IST on 9 July.

Every year, there’s a mini-game during these sales. This year’s mini-game is called Grand Prix. Primarily, the idea of these games are to give users freebies while they complete certain tasks or small quests by either playing some games from their own game library or some activity within the website or desktop client. This time, users need to pick from five different teams to complete various tasks and win points. All the points earned will be collectively filling up the point bucket of the entire team. This time around, the rewards sound great since random members of teams stand a chance to win the top game in their Steam wishlist for free if they come in the first, second or third place.

As always, there are thousands of PC games on sale this year as well. From indie titles to AAA games, you’ll probably find something interesting to add to your never-ending library. If you end up buying something, we do hope you actually play them, unlike us where most of the games are simply gathering pixel dust in our libraries. Here are some of the best deals we came across.

Make sure you add the games you’re interested into your wishlist so that whenever there’s a sale, you’re sent a notification. For now, good luck to those wallets.

