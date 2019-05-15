Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Steam Summer Sale 2019 dates have leaked, and it’s beginning on 25 June

It would be best if you started working on that wishlist before the sales kick off.

Abhijit DeyMay 15, 2019 19:45:48 IST

Probably the best part of being a PC gamer – apart from unmatched graphics, intelligent AI, and precise controls – is experiencing the sales happening throughout the year, especially Steam Sales. And as happens every year, the dates have apparently leaked before the official announcement. Discounted games and game bundles in this year’s Steam Summer Sale will start from 25 June at 10.30 pm IST.

Steam Summer Sale 2019 dates have leaked, and it’s beginning on 25 June

Steam Logo

The leak comes from Steam China stating that the summer sale will begin at 1 am on 25 June in Beijing time and end at 1 am on 10 July. That converts to 25 June at 10.30 pm in IST and it will end on 9 July at 10.30 pm IST.

Steam Sales are when your wallet suffers the most and your library expands dramatically. Although it feels like the sales have lost their charm over the years, I will be looking forward to completing my Steam library collection rather than buying games that I would actually sit down to play.

Earlier, there used to be flash sales or time-limited sales where the discount would disappear after a specified time. It did make me buy more games, but I’m glad they’ve gotten rid of the system because it also meant losing out on some great deals. This means the discounts will be present throughout the sale and not just for a limited amount of time.

While I go back to my library to check what classic PC games are missing, it would be best if you started working on that wishlist before the sales kick off. When the sale does begin, we’ll keep you covered on the best deals and recommendations on PC games.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

Steam Summer Sale catalogue leaked

Jul 09, 2012
Steam Summer Sale catalogue leaked
The 10 games and bundles you need to pick up in this year's Steam Summer Sale

The 10 games and bundles you need to pick up in this year's Steam Summer Sale

Jul 04, 2016
Gog.com kicks off summer sale with a free copy of Torchlight

Gog.com kicks off summer sale with a free copy of Torchlight

Jun 20, 2013
Day 4 of Steam Summer Sale goes live

Day 4 of Steam Summer Sale goes live

Jul 16, 2012
Steam Summer Sale goes live

Steam Summer Sale goes live

Jul 13, 2012
Day 2 of Steam's Summer Sale goes live

Day 2 of Steam's Summer Sale goes live

Jul 14, 2012

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019