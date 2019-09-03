Ameya Dalvi

Quarter after quarter, we see phones with better specifications and features make it to the list of phones under Rs 10,000. A few manage to hold on to their position too, despite the passage of time.

So let's check who managed to retain their place and who the new entrants are this month in our list of phones under Rs 10,000.

Best phones under Rs 10,000 you can buy in India

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) was the first phone under Rs 15,000 to sport a 48 MP rear camera, and that too with a Sony IMX586 flagship sensor. Redmi Note 7S offers exactly that under Rs 10,000. And that’s not all, it has the exact glass-clad design too with protection against scratches at the front as well as at the back, courtesy of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The primary camera uses pixel binning that combines information from four pixels into one to provide more light data and retain finer details in captured images. As a result, it manages to capture excellent shots in all lighting conditions, including low light. There’s also a secondary 5 MP camera for depth sensing that assists in portrait mode. The 13 MP front camera does a good job with selfies.

You get a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a drop notch. This handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is an excellent choice for this segment. You get 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that can be expanded further. Another Rs 2,000 can get you its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, which is a better option. It has a 4,000 mAh battery that easily lasts over a day of moderate usage. Redmi Note 7S runs the latest Android Pie OS out of the box with MIUI 10 layer on top. This is hands down the best camera phone in this list.

Redmi Note 7S price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

Xiaomi Mi A2

Another Xiaomi device makes it to our sub-10K list this month but it couldn’t be more different from the Redmi Note 7S. Mi A2 (Review) is an Android One device and sports a more classical look with a good old 5.99-inch narrow bezel 18:9 Full HD+ display without any notch and a metal body. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC (the only similarity with the 7S) and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage in this budget. While the Mi A2 is a great all-round phone, it has a couple of notable absentees. There’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack or a microSD card slot to expand the internal storage. There is a 128 GB storage variant with 6 GB RAM available for 3K more, just in case.

When it comes to photography, you have 12 MP + 20 MP dual cameras at the back that does a stellar job in all lighting conditions. And though the phone is over a year old, the cameras can hold their own even today. The 20 MP secondary camera helps greatly with improving its low light photography and helps capture excellent shots in varied lighting conditions. Long story short, you get a solid Android One device with stock Android UI, frequent OS and security updates and competent hardware. No MIUI is an added bonus.

Mi A2 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Honor 9N

Honor 9N (Review) was the first phone in India with a notched display to breach the 12K price barrier. Yes, this phone is quite old but still relevant, especially for those who still like compact phones. It has been selling under Rs 10,000 for a while now, and now the price of the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant has dropped even further. This phone sports 2.5D glass at the front as well as at the back with a mirror-like finish. It has a fairly compact 5.84-inch notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels. That results in a high pixel density of 432 PPI which translates into sharp picture quality.

The phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and has a 3,000 mAh battery that lasts for a working day. There’s a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera combination at the back and a 16 MP front camera that clicks some good selfies. It runs Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 layer on top. This phone will soon be receiving an Android Pie update.

Honor 9N price in India: Rs 8,499 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy M20

Here’s one for the Samsung fans. The tech giant decided to be genuinely competitive in the lower midrange segment with the launch of its M series earlier this year. The Samsung Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch PLS TFT Full HD+ display with a drop notch. It is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC which is comparable to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or a MediaTek P60. It is accompanied by 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

It has a massive 5,000 mAh battery that can last up to two days of moderate usage. Like all M series phones, it debuted with Android Oreo 8.1 OS with an Experience UI layer on top. The phone has started receiving the Android Pie update with the much better One UI. The photography department is handled by 13 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras, and there’s an 8 MP camera for selfies. The photos come out sharp in good lighting conditions and the low light performance is acceptable for this budget. So if you are craving for a Samsung smartphone in a four-figure budget, this is your best option.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India: Rs 9,990 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

Realme 2 Pro

Yes, you read that right. Realme 2 Pro (Review) was a breakout star of the midrange pack in 2018. Its successors have been selling like hotcakes too in higher price brackets. So why Realme 2 Pro, you ask? Simple, the company has dropped its price significantly to clear stocks. Also, it is still a better alternative than the non-pro versions from the company in this budget, courtesy of higher RAM and a Full HD+ display. Speaking of which, it has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a tiny drop-sized notch. The non-Pro versions have an HD+ display.

The Realme 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC like a lot of other phones in this list, and it's powerful enough for this segment. There’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. Its 16 MP+2 MP dual rear cameras are still quite competent in most conditions and the 16 MP front camera is more than decent for selfies. A 3,500 mAh battery keeps it powered for a day. It ran Android Oreo 8.1 with ColorOS 5.2 layer on top at launch. Realme recently released an Android Pie update for the device with the vastly improved ColorOS 6 UI making the deal even sweeter.

Realme 2 Pro price in India: Rs 8,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

