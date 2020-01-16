Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
Realme Realpublic sale: Best deals on Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 and more

The Realpublic sale will be live till 22 January on Flipkart, Amazon and the company's website.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 17:06:31 IST

Republic Day is just around the corner and companies have started prepping for their respective sales. Realme will be organising the "Realpublic sale" from 18 to 22 January. This sale will be hosted on the company's official website and Flipkart.

Flipkart and Amazon have also announced their Republic Day Sale from 19-22 January.

The smartphones will be available on discounted prices only on Flipkart and the company website whereas the accessories will be available on Amazon as well.

Realme XT. Image: tech2

Smartphone online offers (Flipkart & realme.com)
Title Variant Current Price Sale Price
4 GB RAM + 64 GB 8,999 7,999
realme 2 Pro 6 GB RAM + 64 GB 10,999 9,999
8 GB RAM + 128 GB 12,999 11,999
3 GB RAM + 32 GB 7,999 6,999
realme 3 3 GB RAM + 64 GB 8,999 7,499
4 GB RAM + 64 GB 9,999 7,999
3 GB RAM + 32 GB 7,999 6,999
realme 3i 4 GB RAM + 64 GB 9,999 7,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB 13,999 11,999
realme 5 Pro 6 GB RAM + 64 GB 14,999 12,999
8 GB RAM +128 GB 16,999 14,999
realme C2 3 GB RAM + 32 GB 7,499 6,999
realme X 4 GB RAM + 128 GB 16,999 14,999
realme XT 4 GB RAM + 64 GB 15,999 14,999

Here are the best deals on Realme accessories:

Title Current Price Sale Price
Realme buds 2 (All Colours) 599 499
Realme Buds Wireless (All Colours) 1,799 1,599

