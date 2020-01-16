tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 17:06:31 IST
Republic Day is just around the corner and companies have started prepping for their respective sales. Realme will be organising the "Realpublic sale" from 18 to 22 January. This sale will be hosted on the company's official website and Flipkart.
Flipkart and Amazon have also announced their Republic Day Sale from 19-22 January.
The smartphones will be available on discounted prices only on Flipkart and the company website whereas the accessories will be available on Amazon as well.
|Smartphone online offers (Flipkart & realme.com)
|Title
|Variant
|Current Price
|Sale Price
|4 GB RAM + 64 GB
|8,999
|7,999
|realme 2 Pro
|6 GB RAM + 64 GB
|10,999
|9,999
|8 GB RAM + 128 GB
|12,999
|11,999
|3 GB RAM + 32 GB
|7,999
|6,999
|realme 3
|3 GB RAM + 64 GB
|8,999
|7,499
|4 GB RAM + 64 GB
|9,999
|7,999
|3 GB RAM + 32 GB
|7,999
|6,999
|realme 3i
|4 GB RAM + 64 GB
|9,999
|7,999
|4 GB RAM + 64 GB
|13,999
|11,999
|realme 5 Pro
|6 GB RAM + 64 GB
|14,999
|12,999
|8 GB RAM +128 GB
|16,999
|14,999
|realme C2
|3 GB RAM + 32 GB
|7,499
|6,999
|realme X
|4 GB RAM + 128 GB
|16,999
|14,999
|realme XT
|4 GB RAM + 64 GB
|15,999
|14,999
Here are the best deals on Realme accessories:
|Title
|Current Price
|Sale Price
|Realme buds 2 (All Colours)
|599
|499
|Realme Buds Wireless (All Colours)
|1,799
|1,599
