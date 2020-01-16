tech2 News Staff

Republic Day is just around the corner and companies have started prepping for their respective sales. Realme will be organising the "Realpublic sale" from 18 to 22 January. This sale will be hosted on the company's official website and Flipkart.

Flipkart and Amazon have also announced their Republic Day Sale from 19-22 January.

The smartphones will be available on discounted prices only on Flipkart and the company website whereas the accessories will be available on Amazon as well.

Smartphone online offers (Flipkart & realme.com) Title Variant Current Price Sale Price 4 GB RAM + 64 GB 8,999 7,999 realme 2 Pro 6 GB RAM + 64 GB 10,999 9,999 8 GB RAM + 128 GB 12,999 11,999 3 GB RAM + 32 GB 7,999 6,999 realme 3 3 GB RAM + 64 GB 8,999 7,499 4 GB RAM + 64 GB 9,999 7,999 3 GB RAM + 32 GB 7,999 6,999 realme 3i 4 GB RAM + 64 GB 9,999 7,999 4 GB RAM + 64 GB 13,999 11,999 realme 5 Pro 6 GB RAM + 64 GB 14,999 12,999 8 GB RAM +128 GB 16,999 14,999 realme C2 3 GB RAM + 32 GB 7,499 6,999 realme X 4 GB RAM + 128 GB 16,999 14,999 realme XT 4 GB RAM + 64 GB 15,999 14,999

Here are the best deals on Realme accessories:

Title Current Price Sale Price Realme buds 2 (All Colours) 599 499 Realme Buds Wireless (All Colours) 1,799 1,599

